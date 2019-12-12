Left Menu
West Bengal CM inaugurates field office of Tajpur port

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated the field office of the Tajpur port, which will be set up in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. The state government had earlier this year announced plans to develop the Tajpur deep sea port on its own.

The chief minister inaugurated the office through a remote link from the podium of the Bengal Business Conclave being held here. She later announced that the next Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) will be held on December 15-16, 2020.

On the inaugural day of the business meet, there was proposal from ITC for fresh investments to the tune of Rs 1,700 crore in personal care products segment, an official of the group said. Wagon maker Titagarh Wagons vice-chairman and managing director Umesh Chowdhary said that his company has received a contract from the Pune Metro for aluminium coaches, which are being built with Italian technology in Uttarpara.

"We are also training more than 100 young engineers and they will be going to Italy for training. The project will generate revenue of Rs 2,500 crore in the next five years and employ more than 1,000 people," he said. He said the group has also started building ships for the Navy and ocean research purposes and are planning to expand the operations.

"We are in touch with Finance Minister Amit Mitra for land," Chowdhury said. Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group, announced plans to build a five-star hotel in the state, while proposal of constructing another four-star accommodation in partnership with Hyatt was also made.

At the inaugural session of the business meet, three Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

