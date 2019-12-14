U.S. may impose tariffs on Chinese imports if any disputes -Kudlow
The United States could levy tariffs against China if there are any disputes, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said about the U.S.-China "phase one" trade agreement announced on Friday.
"If it's not resolvable, some economic valuation will be ascribed and actions will be taken. No question, there could be tariff actions taken as an enforcement tool," Kudlow said in an interview with CNBC.
