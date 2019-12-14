Left Menu
Greenlight Planet wins Economic Times Champions of Rural Markets award

The global leader in solar home energy products, Greenlight Planet, has been honoured with The Economic Times' 'Champion of Rural Markets' award.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 14-12-2019 12:20 IST
Greenlight Planet wins Economic Times Champions of Rural Markets award
Priyabrata Das, Retail Business Leader and Sahil Khanna, Partnerships Business Leader at Greenlight Planet received the ET Champions of Rural Markets award on behalf of the company. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The global leader in solar home energy products, Greenlight Planet, has been honoured with The Economic Times' 'Champion of Rural Markets' award. The award was received by Priyabrata Das, Retail Business Leader, Asia, and Sahil Khanna, Partnerships Leader, Asia in New Delhi on 13th December 2019. The company has been operating in India since 2009 and has contributed to making clean and reliable energy accessible to over 2.4 crore individuals in rural India.

The Economic Times' second edition of the Champions of Rural Markets awards highlighted top brands like Colgate Palmolive, Dabur, Reliance Jio, ITC e-Choupal, Greenlight Planet and others that have stood firm in the winds of globalization and have truly become a part of rural popular culture. Shrawan Kumar, Minister of Rural Development, Bihar and Samuel Ebenezer, Director Conference, ET Edge felicitated 30 brands from all across the country who are doing great work in rural India.

Greenlight Planet is known for designing, distributing and financing clean, reliable and affordable solar energy solutions for those who live without or with intermittent access to energy sources in more than 65 countries around the world. The company has built a strong retail distribution network of more than 15,000 retailers and partnered with a diverse set of financial institutions, NGOs and other distribution partners in India.

Over a span of ten years, the company has gained more than 40 per cent market share in the quality-verified solar lighting category in India, contributing to nearly 50 lakh Indian households now running on clean, renewable energy. These products have also led to significant social and economic benefits including an increase in productivity of 1.8 hours each day for small business owners and an additional Rs 7129 crores in household savings for customers globally.

"We are honoured to receive this award by Shrawan Kumar. It is a testament to the hard work and passion that drives each of us at Greenlight, our partners, retailers, investors and all those who are part of our journey, to serve the energy needs of rural customers. Over the years, we have built a world-class distribution and energy ecosystem to serve our customers in India, and our ambition is to see an India where every rural household is served with a continuous supply of energy", expressed Sahil Khanna, Partnerships Business Leader for Asia at Greenlight Planet. The company reports a positive trend that increased household electrification is making customers more acquainted with the benefits of electricity, leading to increasing demand for larger solar appliances and sophisticated energy products, specifically in Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam.

With new product launches like solar television and fan, Greenlight Planet's Sun King range of products will now cater to rural India's entertainment and information needs as well. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

