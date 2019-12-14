Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests against citizenship law continue in Bengal, road and

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 12:21 IST
Protests against citizenship law continue in Bengal, road and
Image Credit:

Road and rail blockades continued in different parts of West Bengal on Saturday by people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said. Incidents of violence were reported from Murshidabad and North 24 Paraganas districts, and rural Howrah, police said.

The National Highway 34, one of the arterial roads that connect the north and south Bengal, was blocked in Murshidabad. Several other roads in the district were also blocked, they said. In Howarh district's Domjur area, the National Highway 6 was blocked as protester set tyres ablaze and ransacked several vehicles, the police said.

Huge police contingent has been rushed to the spot to control the situation, they said. Train movements were also blocked in the Sealdah- Hasnabad section of the Eastern Railway.

The agitators are staging sit-ins on the tracks at Shondaliya and Kakra Mirzapur stations of the section since 6.25 am, a railway spokesperson said. The blockade at Kakra Mirzapur was withdrawn around 9.30 am, however, the one at Shondaliya is still ongoing, he said.

Train services have also come to a halt in the Howrah-Kharagpur section of the South Eastern Railway since 11 am, as protestors sat on the tracks at Sankrail, Nalpur, Mourigram, and Bakranawabaz stations said zonal spokesperson Sanjoy Ghosh. Protests over the amended Citizenship Act reached the shores of West Bengal on Friday, with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state, seeking immediate revocation of the law.

The legislation has put the entire Northeast on the boil, where people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration, while Muslims across the country apprehend that the move could be a precursor to the countrywide implementation of the National Register for Citizens (NRC)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand eruption death toll rises to 18 as body search continues

Wellington, Dec 15 AFP The death toll from New Zealands White Island volcano eruption rose to 18 on Sunday, including two people whose bodies have not been recovered, police said. A land search early Sunday failed to find any sign of the mi...

Rajasthan: 5 army personnel injured in road accident

Five army personnel on Sunday were injured in a road accident after an army vehicle they were travelling on, collided with a car near Sonu village in Jaipur. All the injured have been admitted to the State Jawahar Hospital.Kotwali police re...

Missing woman's body found in Varanasi

A 24-year-old woman, who was missing since December 11, was found dead along the river in Varanasi. Police on Saturday said the missing body was found in a river which falls under Chaubepur Police station limits.Rape has not been ascertaine...

Kerala working towards developing Design Policy to promote sustainable infrastructure

Kerala is working towards developing a Design Policy for promoting sustainable infrastructure that employs innovative designs for habitats and smart cities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He said the government will launch a Kera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019