Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Pradesh fiscal deficit at Rs 3,870 cr in FY'18 :CAG

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dharamshala
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 15:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh fiscal deficit at Rs 3,870 cr in FY'18 :CAG

The fiscal deficit of Himachal Pradesh increased 31 percent to Rs 3,870 crore in the financial year 2017-18, as per the CAG report tabled in the State Assembly on Saturday. In 2016-17, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 2,948 crore.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tabled the CAG report in the Assembly on the last day of the Winter Session at Tapovan here. The audit report for 2017-18 was prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) by Article 151 of the Constitution.

Providing an analytical review of the annual accounts of the state government, the CAG report stated that the fiscal deficit increased by Rs 922 crore from Rs 2,948 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 3,870 crore in 2017-18. A primary surplus of Rs 990 crore and Rs 411 crore during 2015-16 and 2016-17, respectively turned to a primary deficit of Rs 82 crore in 2017-18, it added.

At the same time during 2017-18, the state's revenue receipts (Rs 27,367 crore) increased 4 percent over the previous year (Rs 26,264 crore). Only 35 percent of the revenue receipts came from state's resources comprising taxes and non-taxes, while the remaining 65 percent was contributed by central transfers comprising the state's share in central taxes and duties (17 percent) and grants-in-aid from the Centre (48 percent), it added.

Substantial funds amounting to Rs 901.83 crore were still being transferred by the Centre directly to state implementing agencies during 2017-18 in spite of the central government's decision to route these funds through state budget from 2014-15, the report stated. The report said the state is on a fiscal correction path. However, it has not yet amended the FRBM Act as recommended by the 14th Finance Commission.

The CAG report further stated that total expenditure (Rs 31,312 crore) of the state during 2017-18 fell by Rs 821 crore (3 percent) over the previous year primarily on account of the disbursement of a loan of Rs 2,890.50 crore to DISCOM under UDAY scheme. Overall fiscal liabilities at the end of the year were Rs 51,030 crore with a growth of 8 percent over the previous year, it stated adding that fiscal liabilities were 37.55 percent of GSDP and 1.86 times of revenue receipts.

During the next ten years, the state has to repay a market loan of Rs 20,874 crore (96.75 percent) out of total outstanding of Rs 21,574 crore along with interest amounting to Rs 9,483 crore, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines, damage reported

A powerful earthquake struck near the Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest tremor to strike the southern part of the country in recent months, causing damage to buildings but no tsunami.The magnit...

NHL roundup: Caps rout Lightning after Kucherov hurt

Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored 45 seconds apart to break a third-period tie in the Washington Capitals win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost Nikita Kucherov -- the NHLs MVP and points leader last season - to injury in the m...

Eddie Murphy says 'Dolemite Is My Name' is not his comeback film

Eddie Murphy does not like his Netflix project Dolemite Is My Name to be called his comeback movie as the actor says he has made films continuously for many years now. The biographical comedy, directed by Craig Brewer, features the comedian...

U.S. envoy arrives in S.Korea as Pyongyang ramps up pressure

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denuclearisation talks ahead of a year-end deadline. Bieguns arriv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019