Portion of railway station complex in Bengal's Howrah set on

Portion of a railway station complex in West Bengal's Howrah district was set on fire on Saturday by a mob which also thrashed security personnel guarding it, officials said. Hundreds of people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act since morning had blocked roads in and around the Sankrail railway station and had set a few shops on fire, police sources said.

"Later in the afternoon, they entered the station complex and set the ticket counter on fire. When RPF and railway personnel tried to stop them, they were beaten up," a senior Railway Protection Force official said. Train services have been affected..

