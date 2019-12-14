Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

Big Mishra, a prominent sweet and snacks manufacturing firm, opened its 'Live Dharwad Pedha' outlet at Majestic here on Saturday to compete with those selling selling pizzas and burgers. The speciality of the outlet is that sweets such as Kunda, Pedha, Jalebi, Gulab Jamun, Rabadi, Samosa and Indian popular food items are prepared right in front of customers at this store and served to them fresh, Big Mishra owner Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

"This is the first such outlet in Bengaluru though we have 18 stores in the city. We want to set up such outlets in Chennai, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi," he said.

Mishra said when sweets are prepared at the central kitchen it takes at least three days to reach the customer but at this 'live outlet', sweets are prepared instantly and served fresh. The brand has as many as 137 stores across India including 18 stores in Bengaluru.

The company was started by Sanjay Mishra's grandfather Avadh Bihari Mishra from Gauriganj in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in 1910 and the Mishra Pedha outlet was opened in 1933. It has set up a huge kitchen in 16 acres in Dharwad.

In Bengaluru too, they have a central kitchen spread over 10,000 sq ft, he said. Speaking about future plans, Mishra said they plan to set up 40 to 50 such outlets by 2020 end.PTI GMS BN BN.

