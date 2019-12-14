Left Menu
Development News Edition

India among top 10 nations on climate change performance index: Power Min

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 21:25 IST
India among top 10 nations on climate change performance index: Power Min

India is among the top 10 nations as per the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) which is based parameters like renewable power and energy use efficiency, Power Minster R K Singh said on Saturday. This assumes significance in view of India's resolve to reach 175 GW of clean energy capacity by 2022. The country has already achieved around 84 GW of clean energy capacity, including 32 GW of solar and 37 GW of wind energy.

At present, India's total installed power generation capacity is around 365 GW. "I am happy to share that as per CCPI report, released during COP 2019 at Madrid, India is ranked among the top 10 countries in CCPI, which was released after analysing four parameters, that is green house gases emission, renewable energy, climate change and energy use," Singh said while addressing the 29th National Energy Conservation Awards ceremony in the capital.

The minister said 355 industrial units and other establishments have participated in the awards and have collectively achieved savings of Rs 5,283 crore by saving 105.66 billion units of electricity. This year, energy conservation was celebrated through week-long activities culminating in the National Energy Conservation Day on Saturday.

Singh highlighted the importance of energy conservation in the country's sustainable development approach. He emphasised the need for taking measures in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions so as to minimise the adverse impact of climate change.

The power minister also lauded the efforts of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and complimented the industry for making sincere efforts in implementing various schemes. On the occasion, Star Labelling Programme for solar water heaters was launched and a handbook for implementation of provisions of Energy Conservation Act 2001 was released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal: 13 killed, dozens injured in bus accident

At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others suffered injuries in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday. The accident took place in the morning when the bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Dolakh...

Long walk to home: Rehabilitation of tribals displaced due to Naxalism stuck in survey stage

The Centres efforts to identity and rehabilitate around 5,000 tribal families displaced from Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism have not moved beyond the survey stage. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST and the Union Tribal Affairs...

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019