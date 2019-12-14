India among top 10 nations on climate change performance index: Power Min

India is among the top 10 nations as per the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) which is based parameters like renewable power and energy use efficiency, Power Minster R K Singh said on Saturday. This assumes significance in view of India's resolve to reach 175 GW of clean energy capacity by 2022. The country has already achieved around 84 GW of clean energy capacity, including 32 GW of solar and 37 GW of wind energy.

At present, India's total installed power generation capacity is around 365 GW. "I am happy to share that as per CCPI report, released during COP 2019 at Madrid, India is ranked among the top 10 countries in CCPI, which was released after analysing four parameters, that is green house gases emission, renewable energy, climate change and energy use," Singh said while addressing the 29th National Energy Conservation Awards ceremony in the capital.

The minister said 355 industrial units and other establishments have participated in the awards and have collectively achieved savings of Rs 5,283 crore by saving 105.66 billion units of electricity. This year, energy conservation was celebrated through week-long activities culminating in the National Energy Conservation Day on Saturday.

Singh highlighted the importance of energy conservation in the country's sustainable development approach. He emphasised the need for taking measures in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions so as to minimise the adverse impact of climate change.

The power minister also lauded the efforts of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and complimented the industry for making sincere efforts in implementing various schemes. On the occasion, Star Labelling Programme for solar water heaters was launched and a handbook for implementation of provisions of Energy Conservation Act 2001 was released.

