Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brazil Vale dam near site of January disaster has 'cracks' -TV station

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 21:44 IST
UPDATE 1-Brazil Vale dam near site of January disaster has 'cracks' -TV station
(Representative image) Image Credit: ANI

State prosecutors in Brazil have identified cracks in a tailings dam owned by iron ore mining company Vale SA and have asked the firm to hire an independent auditor to look into the matter, a television station reported on Friday night.

The report on Brazil's TV program "Jornal da Band" said it obtained the documents regarding the B-5 dam from prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais through a freedom of information request. The dam is located near the town of Brumadinho, where a Vale tailings dam burst in January, killing hundreds. As a result, the mining-dependent region is on high alert for any possible deficiencies in the hundreds of tailings dams that spot the area. During an October meeting with prosecutors, Vale declined to commit to an independent audit, the station reported.

The station quoted Vale as saying the cracks "have not been presenting any changes and do not compromise the structure." The company also said three separate firms are already attending to the security of the B-5 dam. In comments to Jornal da Band, the company added that the cracks were superficial, presented no risk to the dam's integrity and had been self-reported to the nation's mining regulator.

"Currently, (the dam's) security level is appropriate as attested to by the most recent regular inspection, carried out by an independent company in August 2019, which confirmed the stability of the structure," Vale said in an email to Reuters. The dam, located at Vale's Mutuca mine, is responsible for the containment of about 11 million cubic meters of tailings waste, similar to the amount of waste that was released at Brumadinho, Jornal da Band said. It said 93 people lived in an immediate danger zone downstream of the B-5 dam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...

Foegele, Hurricanes shut out Flames

James Reimer made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton scored second-period goals, as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes cooled off the streaking Calgary Flames with a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Wa...

Adilabad gang-rape case: Police files charge-sheet

The Adilabad police has filed the charge-sheet in the November 24 gang-rape case in the fast track court set up by the government for the speedy trial, sources said. Last week, the Telangana government had set up Special Judge for the trial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019