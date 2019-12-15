Left Menu
Development News Edition

EaseMyTrip files Rs 510-cr IPO papers with Sebi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 10:30 IST
EaseMyTrip files Rs 510-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Online travel company EaseMyTrip has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float a Rs 510 crore initial public offering. Through the IPO, company's founders Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti will each sell shares to the tune of Rs 255 crore through offer-for-sale mechanism, according to draft papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

EaseMyTrip.com is operated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd. The city-based company said the object of the public issue is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on stock exchanges.

"Our company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders," it added. The company's issue is being managed by Axis Capital and JM Financial.

Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK. In 2010, online travel company MakeMyTrip got listed on the Nasdaq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...

Ducks knock off Rangers in shootout

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the deciding score in a shootout as the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 4-3 victory on Saturday over the visiting New York Rangers. Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout for Anaheim...

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday, police said. Curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm in Guwahati. It was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 p...

Sharks edge Canucks to end skid, get interim coach a win

Logan Couture and Evander Kane each netted one goal and one assist and goaltender Aaron Dell sparkled in net as the San Jose Sharks won for the first time in seven games with a home-ice 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019