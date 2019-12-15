Singapore's 1FG eyes Indian tourists, engages Delhi-based ISA Tourism as India representative

To increase flow of Indian tourists to Singapore, the Southeast Asian country's leading tourism firm One Faber Group (1FG) on Sunday said it has roped in Delhi-based ISA Tourism as its India market representative to expand its business. ISA Tourism Pvt Ltd, a boutique sales and marketing representation company for the hospitality and tourism industries, will focus on building 1FG's brand awareness among Indian travelers, particularly new-evolving tourists like young professionals, solo travelers and female travel groups, according to a statement by ISA Tourism.

"India continues to be one of our priority markets and the appointment of ISA Tourism as market representative will allow more Indian tourists to discover our variety of memorable lifestyle experiences and embark on a delightful escapade with us," said One Faber Group Managing Director Buhdy Bok in the statement. Highlighting that India continues to be one of the top-three markets for the Singapore tourism industry, ISA Tourism Director Manas Sinha said in the statement, "This also reflects 1FG's growing enthusiasm and interest in the Indian market. We look forward to introducing more Indian guests to the One Faber Group brand and their amazing products and services."

One Faber Group is one of Singapore's leading operators of a suite of leisure and lifestyle services, including attractions, guided tours, event venues, souvenirs and lifestyle outlets as well as F&B operations. Its impressive portfolio of products and services include the Singapore Cable Car, Wings of Time, Faber Peak Singapore, Arbora, Dusk Restaurant & Bar, Good Old Days, 100M Private Dining, Show Bites, FUN Shop and Cable Car Gift Shop.

Spanning across the hilltop at Mount Faber and Sentosa Island, One Faber Group's products are linked by the Singapore Cable Car Sky Network of six stations on two main lines -- the Mount Faber Line that connects mainland Singapore to the resort island of Sentosa, and the Sentosa Line that connects to the island's western end at the Siloso Point. Its legal name remains as Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sentosa Development Corporation and operates as an autonomous commercial arm.

In line with the Singapore Cable Car's 45th anniversary this year, 1FG has also launched a year-long line-up of activities, events, promotions and food and beverage creations until April 2020. The main highlight of the activities is a multimedia night show called Miraculous 2 at Faber Peak. It is complimentary for all cable car riders and diners at Faber Peak. Additionally, Arbora, a family restaurant at Faber Peak, has been completely redesigned, while the Singapore Cable Car Gift Shop has also been given a complete makeover.

