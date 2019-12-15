Infinix to bring smart TVs to India next year

Smartphone maker Infinix will soon join peers such as Xiaomi, Motorola and OnePlus by bringing its smart televisions (TVs) to the Indian market in the first half of 2020. "We are looking at getting into new segments like smart TVs and expanding smart accessories. While it's still early to talk about product specifications, we expect to bring in smart TVs in the first half of 2020," Infinix India Chief Executive Officer Anish Kapoor told PTI.

He added that India will be among the first markets, where smart TVs will be introduced. "It's important to get the hardware as well as the software right. Work is on in that direction," he noted.

Infinix, which is part of China's Transsion Group, focusses on the sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone market in India. Kapoor said while a number of brands have brought in their smart TVs in the Indian market, there is still scope for a lot of growth.

A number of smartphone players such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Micromax, and Motorola also have smart TVs in their product portfolio. Premium smartphone maker OnePlus also joined the bandwagon with two premium smart TV models that are currently available in India only. Recently, Flipkart had launched the Nokia Smart TV in India as well.

The Indian television market is estimated to be about 12.5 million units annually, in which Samsung, Sony and LG control an estimated three-fourth market share.

