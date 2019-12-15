Left Menu
Anti-Citizenship Act protest: Entry, exit gates of four metro stations in South Delhi closed

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry and exit gates of the Sukhdev Vihar Metro station on Sunday evening in view of the violent protest in southeast Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar and gate no. 3 of Ashram have been closed. Trains will not be halting at Sukhdev Vihar," the DMRC tweeted.

Entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh have also been closed with no trains halting at these stations.

