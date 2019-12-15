NHAI starts electronic toll collection at national highways pan-India

NHAI on Sunday said it has started electronic toll collection at national highways pan-India through FASTag. In order to save fuel, time and curb pollution as well as ensure seamless movement of traffic, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) through FASTag was successfully started on December 15 by NHAI all over the country, it said in a statement.

FASTag is a prepaid tag, affixed on the vehicle's windscreen, that enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for cash transaction. "All 523 Toll Plazas of NHAI have been fully equipped with the required ETC infrastructure," the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

It said as many vehicles are still without FASTag, up to 25 percent lanes have been kept as hybrid lanes for cash as well as digital transaction for the convenience of the commuters. Each toll plaza is being supervised by a nodal officer of NHAI at the ground and monitored at regional and head-quarter level control and command centres, it said.

Regional officers have been authorized to take on the spot decision for conversion to hybrid lanes up to 25 percent on a case-to-case basis to avoid traffic pile up at high traffic volume fee plazas, it added. An adequate number of marshals have been deputed at each toll plaza for smooth traffic regulation and to educate and request commuters to buy FASTags. Commuters are being told how to get and recharge FASTag through pamphlets and public announcements, the statement said.

In addition, at various toll plazas novel methods like distributing flowers and chocolates were done to encourage commuters to adopt FASTag, NHAI said. The implementation of FASTag will lead to a behavioural shift of commuters and will lead to the enhanced travel experience, it added.

Studies have shown than smooth passing without stopping at toll plazas is likely to save thousands of crores every year for the nation.

