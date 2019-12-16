Left Menu
Verifi ranks 281 in Deloitte Fast Asia Pacific

This is the second successive year that Verifi Identity Services has made the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific list.

Verifi Identity Services’ Managing Director, Vincent McCartney, credits its growth on the continuing demand for innovative RegTech products such as Cloudcheck. Image Credit: Pixabay

Verifi Identity Services today announced that it ranked Number 281 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2019, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in the Asia Pacific. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Verifi Identity Services grew 253% during this period.

Verifi Identity Services' Managing Director, Vincent McCartney, credits its growth on the continuing demand for innovative RegTech products such as Cloudcheck. He said, "An ever-increasing number of companies captured by New Zealand's Anti-Money laundering legislation are realizing that by using Cloudcheck they can streamline their customer onboarding, increase revenue, reduce costs and improve their overall customer experience.

To place 281st in the Asia Pacific, on the back last year's 154th place, is an outstanding achievement and shows just how much New Zealand companies are continuing to embrace our innovative Cloudcheck service. Whether its to meet their AML/CFT obligations or to ensure their customers are old enough to buy their products, New Zealand companies are embracing technology."

"Success in the technology sector requires a special mix of innovation, creativity, and leadership," said Mike Horne, Asia Pacific Deloitte Private Leader. "With its 253% growth rate over three years, Verifi Identity Services has shown that they have what it takes to create and sustain success."

Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific selection and qualifications

The Technology Fast 500™ list is compiled from the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 50 programs, nominations submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500™, and public company database research. To qualify for the Technology Fast 500™, entrants must have had base-year operating revenues of at least US$ 50,000. Entrants must also be public or private companies headquartered in the Asia Pacific and must be a "technology company," defined as a company that develops or owns proprietary technology that contributes to a significant portion of the company's operating revenues; or manufactures a technology-related product; or devotes a high percentage of effort to the research and development of technology. Using other companies' technology in a unique way does not qualify.

