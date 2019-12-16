Left Menu
China stocks flat after strong rally on trade deal; Hong Kong slips

  Beijing
  Updated: 16-12-2019 10:03 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:00 IST
China stocks were nearly unchanged on Monday, consolidating their gains following a strong rally in the previous session on reports of a Sino-U.S. trade deal, while investors pondered over the latest economic data.

** The CSI300 index was unchanged at 3,967.93 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 2,969.52. ** The United States and China cooled their trade war on Friday, announcing a "Phase one" agreement that reduces some U.S. tariffs in exchange for what U.S. officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

** The good news of a Sino-U.S. trade deal had to some extent been factored in Friday's stock surge, while the upside for any future rally is limited, analysts at Shanxi Securities said in report. ** Investors shall not be overly optimistic, as disputes between Beijing and Washington on trade and technology would remain in the long term and would continue to disturb global economy and financial markets, the report added.

** Besides, worries about the health of the world's second largest economy persisted. ** China's industrial output and retail sales growth accelerated more than expected in November, suggesting resilience in the economy as Beijing seeks to prop up domestic demand amid the trade war with the United States.

** Despite recent glimmers or hope, analysts expect growth to slow further next year, with the government likely to set economic target at around 6% due to heightened uncertainties of global trade and more domestic headwinds that are set to weigh on growth. ** The recent economic recovery might provide some support for the country's consumption, though it would be hard to reverse a medium-term trend of weakening in the consumption, Sealand Securities noted in report.

** China's new home prices grew at their weakest pace in nearly three years in November, with tightening policies continuing to cool the market even as some easing is expected to prevent a sharp slowdown. ** In Hong Kong, stocks were subdued as investors awaited the outcome of a potentially pivotal meeting between Hong Kong's leader and China's president in Beijing on Monday.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4%, to 27,585.18, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1%, to 10,824.54. ** Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in a meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday that the Asian financial hub was not yet out of its dilemma with the city's economy facing an unprecedented, challenging situation.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.30% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.03%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9988 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 7.002.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 19%, while China's H-share index is up 7.0%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.33% this month. ** As of 04:07 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.46% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

