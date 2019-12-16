Tajinder Singh Tiwana President of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha Organises Youth Movement

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BJYM president Tajinder Singh Tiwana declared a movement against Rahul Gandhi on his statement on rapes in India. BJYM Mumbai protested outside the Congress office at Tilak Bhawan.

Tajinder Singh Tiwana says: "My Protest is against the derogatory #RapeInIndia remark by Rahul Gandhi. Such statements coming from him is not acceptable at all. Every individual has certain responsibility towards society and the nation as a whole.

"Rahul Gandhi should focus on the development & upliftment of society rather than these silly statements. As the youth, we will not entertain such heinous comments that harm the integrity of the country"

About Tajinder Singh Tiwana

Tajinder Singh Tiwana who was earlier working as Mumbai General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, is now appointed as the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai (BJYM). He is a rare combination of charisma & integrity. He has the ability to assess a situation and make a decision based on what would be best for the people. He has also worked under the leadership of Member of Parliament's (MPs) and Member of Legislative Assembly's (MLAs) untiringly to resolve many BMC related issues and has been instrumental in creating programs for Communal Harmony and National Integration from a very young age, taking the legacy of his family further towards serving the mankind.

