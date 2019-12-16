Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Turkish drone lands on Turkish Cyprus for energy exploration -official

Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

A Turkish drone meant to help seek hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean landed at an airport on the divided island of Cyprus on Monday, a Turkish official said, in a move that could further stoke tensions between Turkey and Greece.

The breakaway Turkish Cypriot cabinet on Friday designated the Gecitkale airport on the island as a base for both unarmed and armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the request of the Turkish government, the Demiroren news agency (DHA) said. Cyprus, an EU member, was divided into a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. It has argued with Turkey for years over the ownership of fossil fuels in the eastern Mediterranean, thought to be rich in natural gas.

On Monday, the head of Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate Ismail Demir said the first unarmed Turkish drone took off from an airport in Turkey's western province of Mugla and landed at Gecitkale airport at 0700 GMT. DHA later said that the drone had begun its first flight in the eastern Mediterranean, but did not elaborate further. Turkey began seeking oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus earlier this year, sending two drillships and an exploration vessel with UAVs escorting them. In response, the European Union has called the activities illegal and readied sanctions against Turkey.

Ankara says that some areas in which Greek Cypriot ships operate are either on its continental shelf or in areas where the Turkish Cypriot state has rights over any finds. Last month, Turkey and Libya's internationally recognized government signed an agreement on maritime boundaries in the sea. Athens has accused Turkey of violating international law with the deal, but Ankara denies the claims and says the accord aims to defend its rights in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

