Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP attracted investment of Rs 1.39 L cr against MoUs for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravati
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:55 IST
AP attracted investment of Rs 1.39 L cr against MoUs for

Andhra Pradesh attracted an investment of only Rs 1.39 lakh crore in actual terms though the previous Chandrababu Naidu government signed MoUs for investments worth Rs 12.32 lakh crore between 2016 and 2018, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said on Monday. As against the promised 22.81 lakh jobs, only 1.54 lakh were actually created as only 309 of the 1,182 projects materialised in real terms, he said.

Replying to a question raised by YSR Congress members M Venugopal, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and Gudivada Amarnath in the state Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Minister said the previous TDP government spent a whopping Rs 108.76 crore to organise three partnership summits in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for attracting investments into the state. MoUs were signed with an aggregate investment proposal of Rs 12.32 lakh crore pertaining to 1,182 large and mega projects across different sectors, to create 22.81 lakh jobs.

Of these, only 309 projects went into production with an investment of Rs 1.39 lakh crore, Goutham Reddy said. The Industries Department alone signed MoUs for 263 major projects with an investment of Rs 2,88,584 crore to create 8,64,643 jobs.

Only 60 of these projects actually materialised, with an investment of Rs 24,424 crore. Only 73,920 jobs were created in the sector, the Industries Minister added.

The AP Economic Development Board signed MoUs related to 139 projects with a projected investment of Rs 1,53,274 crore, but the actual investment flow was Rs 2,595 crore. As against the 2,95,401 jobs promised through these agreements, just 4,122 were actually created so far, the Industries Minister elaborated.

"The respective departments are now facilitating and tracking these investment proposals, Reddy told the MLAs. PTI DBV APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Last of New Zealand volcano dead identified

All victims of the White Island volcanic eruption have now been identified, New Zealand police said Tuesday, as they formally named two Australians and an American among the deceased. The explosion at the popular adventure tourist destinati...

Brees ties Manning for most career TD passes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tied Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in NFL history on Monday. Brees 21-yard touchdown pass to TreQuan Smith with 611 left in the second quarter Monday night -- Brees second scoring str...

Reports: Reliever Romo returns to Twins with 1-year deal

Right-handed relief pitcher Sergio Romo has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple media reports on Monday. The new deal is for 5 million and includes a team option for 2021, which would bring ...

Peace will remain of paramount importance to Afghan, Security Council told

The search for peace will remain of paramount importance to Afghanistan as the country awaits the outcome of the recent presidential election, the top UN official in the country told the Security Council on Monday. Tadamichi Yamamoto, head ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019