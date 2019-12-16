UNSW Sydney, Manipal Academy select inaugural grant recipients

A project to improve womens safety in public spaces and another exploring sustainability in the apparel industry are the first projects to receive grants under the newly established UNSW Sydney-Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) collaborative research seed funding scheme. UNSW president and Vice-Chancellor professor Ian Jacobs and Vice-Chancellor of MAHE Dr Vinod Bhat announced the 10 joint grant recipients during an event in Manipal on Saturday, a joint statement said.

Professor Jacobs said: These new grants will help academics at both universities bring the collaboration to life. They will link brilliant minds to jointly address complex and important global research challenges." The scheme is part of the partnership for education the two institutions announced last year. The 10 successful projects included that of Dr Brian Lee, UNSW Built Environment, and professor Sanghamitra Roy, Manipal Faculty of Architecture, in exploring ways of improving womens safety in public spaces.

Another was that of Dr Vipul Agarwal, UNSW Engineering, and Dr Manasa Nune, Manipal Institute of Regenerative Medicine, to research three-dimensional multifunctional nanofibrous scaffolds for nerve regeneration. PTI RS NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)