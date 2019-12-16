Left Menu
MediaTek to focus on 5G experiences and a robust product roadmap for 2020

MediaTek, the world's fourth-largest global fabless semiconductor company reiterated its focus on 5G, AI and Rich IoT to create new age experiences across mobile and non-mobile categories in the year 2020 at the second edition of the MediaTek Technology Diaries knowledge forum.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:55 IST
Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): MediaTek, the world's fourth-largest global fabless semiconductor company reiterated its focus on 5G, AI and Rich IoT to create new age experiences across mobile and non-mobile categories in the year 2020 at the second edition of the MediaTek Technology Diaries knowledge forum. MediaTek's efforts to create a balanced portfolio across smartphones, smart homes and beyond resulted in nearly 32%-37% revenues coming from mobile computing (smartphones and tablets), 32-37% from AIoT/Analog/ASIC focusing on connectivity (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth) for various devices and 28-33% revenues from smart-home and other categories in 2019.

MediaTek powers more than 1.5 billion devices a year across some of the world's leading brands like OPPO, Realme, VIVO, Samsung, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Sony, Microsoft, Paytm, KENT, Broadlink, LG, Google, Amazon, Alibaba.com among others across products categories such as smartphones, automobile and surveillance cameras, smart bulb sockets, voice-assisted devices, audio systems, tablets, and portable biometric tablets among others. With its focus on technology innovation, the company globally invested approx. $2 billion on R&D in 2019. According to Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, "India has been a key growth market for us both in terms of business value proposition and talent pool. We have a strong R&D team in India, and we plan to continue developing global and India-specific products around our key focus areas - mobile, home and, auto."

"Being a 5G leader with flagship 5G chips in the market, we are also looking at making these premium experiences accessible across the mid-tier category. Tapping the potential of India's fast-growing gaming market is also going to be a priority," he added. The year 2019 was significant for MediaTek with a strong focus on R&D, new launches, and partnerships. Some of the important announcements included the launch of:

*MediaTek Helio G90 Series which sets the standard for superior smartphone gaming experiences. *MediaTek Helio P90 Series, the AI powerhouse for premium imaging and photography experiences.

*Dimensity 1000 SoC - MediaTek's first 5G mobile SoC in its 5G family of chipsets representing a step towards a new era of next-gen mobility - the 5th dimension and has an impressive AnTuTu score of over 511k, making it currently the world's fastest smartphone chip. The single 5G chip solution, with its integrated 5G modem, is a brilliant combination of advanced technologies packed into a 7nm chip and tuned for 5G performance. *MediaTek S900, the industry's first 8K digital TV SoC which helped MediaTek emerge as the world's number one digital TV chipset provider, powering more than 90% of branded smart TVs globally.

*MediaTek i700 platform that addresses the need for new cutting-edge IoT applications required in Smart Homes, cities and manufacturing among others. *New Rich IoT Program is MediaTek's effort to accelerate the Design of smart connected devices based on Open Standards. The program delivers a series of AI-enabled chipset platforms to companies that want to innovate and develop products across the intelligent devices market.

The company also recently announced its partnership with Intel to bring its new 5G modem to PCs. Through this partnership, Intel has been working with MediaTek on the 5G solution for deployment in key consumer and commercial laptop segments. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

