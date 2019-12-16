Left Menu
Development News Edition

ArcelorMittal forays into Indian steel market; completes Essar acquisition

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 19:09 IST
ArcelorMittal forays into Indian steel market; completes Essar acquisition

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Monday said it has completed acquisition of Essar Steel, marking its entry into the Indian steel sector. The Luxembourg-headquartered company has been eying to enter into Indian steel sector for long and had to give up its plans of two plants - 12 million tonnes each in Jharkhand and Odisha - over a decade back on account of various hurdles.

The deck for acquisition of Essar Steel by L N Mittal-led company for Rs 42,000 crore was finally cleared by the Supreme Court last month. This is the single-biggest recovery under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process.

The company said it has formed a joint venture with Nippon Steel (AM/NS India) to own and operate the debt-ridden firm and Aditya Mittal, President and CFO of ArcelorMittal, has been appointed as its Chairman. "ArcelorMittal announces that it has today completed the acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited (ESIL), and simultaneously established a joint venture with Nippon Steel Corporation (Nippon Steel), called ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AM/NS India), which will own and operate ESIL," ArcelorMittal said in a statement.

It said Dilip Oommen of Essar has been appointed AM/NS India’s CEO. ArcelorMittal holds 60 per cent of AM/NS India, with Nippon Steel holding the balance.

"The acquisition of Essar Steel is an important strategic step for ArcelorMittal. India has long been identified as an attractive market for our company and we have been looking at suitable opportunities to build a meaningful production presence in the country for over a decade," said Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal. Both India and Essar’s appeal are enduring, he said, adding Essar has sizeable, profitable, well-located operations and long-term growth potential for the economy and therefore domestic steel demand are well known.

The transaction also demonstrates how India benefits from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a genuinely progressive reform whose positive impact will be felt widely across the Indian economy, Mittal said. "We are also delighted to be embarking on this together with Nippon Steel, with whom we have a trusted, long-term relationship. Our combined strengths and technology will bring many new opportunities which will allow us to make a positive contribution to India’s target to grow steelmaking capacity to 300 million tonnes per annum by 2030, and for its manufacturing sector more broadly," he said.

AM/NS India manufactures flat steel, plates and pipes mainly at its integrated steel mill with nominal crude steel production capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per year in India. The company also has a significant sales network and manufacturing plants producing pellets, a raw material of steel. Nippon Steel and ArcelorMittal will bring out AM/NS India’s potential by providing it with their respective business experience and world-leading advanced technologies, so as to promptly implement the resolution plan and realise its further business expansion, said Eiji Hashimoto, Representative Director and President of Nippon Steel.

"For years Nippon Steel has been making direct investments in many countries, including Brazil, the United States, China and ASEAN countries, in areas where we can take advantage of our advanced technology contributing steadily to the industrial development and the enhancement of the self-sufficiency in each host country. We will strive to establish a prominent presence in India, conforming with its policy to increase domestically-produced steel products," he said. Essar Steel has quality facilities which provides immediate and substantial production capacity, and the global firm will gain an excellent platform for further growth, across both volume and product quality. This acquisition will provide opportunity to contribute to India’s expansion in infrastructure and urbanization in the coming decades, said Aditya Mittal, President and CFO of ArcelorMittal.

To do this, ArcelorMittal has in place a targeted capital expenditure plan designed to build on our combined management strength, operational expertise, commitment to safe, sustainable steel making and industry leading research and development. "Through our proven partnership with Nippon Steel, we are confident that AM/NS India will create significant value - for shareholders, our business partners, employees and communities in India," he said.

AM/NS India is an integrated flat steel producer, and the largest steel company in western India. Its current level of annualised crude steel production is 7.5 million tonnes. It also has iron ore pellet facilities, with current annual capacity of 14 million tonnes per annum. AM/NS India’s plans include an intention to increase finished steel shipments to 8.5 million tonnes over the medium-term.

This will be achieved by initially completing ongoing capital expenditure projects and infusing expertise and best practice to deliver efficiency gains, and then through the commissioning of additional assets, while simultaneously improving product quality and grades to realise better margins, the company said in a statement. Besides, there is a long-term aspiration to increase finished steel shipments to between 12 and 15 million tonnes through the addition of new iron and steelmaking assets, in order that AM/NS India can play an active role and fully benefit from the anticipated growth in the Indian steel industry, it added.

Ruias-led Essar Steel was auctioned under the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to recover Rs 54,547 crore of unpaid dues of financial lenders and operational creditors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...

Cricket-Labuschagne called up for Australia's one-day India tour

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were left out of the Australia squad for next months limited overs tour of India on Tuesday as Marnus Labuschagne was handed a chance to earn his first one-day cap. Australia return to the 50-overs format fo...

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019