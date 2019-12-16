17 Odisha-bound cancelled due to anti-amended citizenship law
As many as 17 Odisha-bound trains were cancelled on Monday due to stir in West Bengal over amended citizenship law, officials said. Several other trains have also been partially cancelled.
Odisha has not witnessed any major agitation over the amended citizenship law. Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Howrah-Yesvantpur Express and Seldah-Puri Express were among the trains that were cancelled, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.
Other trains that were cancelled are Howrah-Chennai Mail, Puri-Kamakhya Express, Vascodagama-Howrah Express and Chennai-Puri Express, he said. Similarly, Chennai-Guwahati Express and Trivandrum- Silchar Express were short-terminated till Malda Town and Howrah stations respectively, he said.
The ECoR official said the cancellations were due to agitation in the Kharagpur-Howrah section..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal bench to be set up in Chennai
TN: White foam covers Marina beach in Chennai
PW engine on IndiGo's A320neo aircraft suffers snag on Chennai-Hyderabad route
Chennai engineer's Chandrayaan-2 discovery boosts citizen science in India
Spotted something 'out of ordinary' in NASA's images: Chennai engineer who located Vikram debris on moon