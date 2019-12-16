Left Menu
11.40 lakh transactions settled in 8 hrs after RBI operationalises NEFT 24X7

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 16-12-2019 20:11 IST
  Created: 16-12-2019 20:11 IST
Around 11.40 lakh transactions were settled in the first eight hours after widely-used NEFT was made operational on 24X7 basis, the RBI said. The RBI operationalised National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) System 24X7 from 12:00 am Monday.

"This ensures availability of anytime electronic funds transfer," it said. The RBI now joins an elite club of countries having payment systems which enable round-the-clock funds transfer and settlement of any value.

"Between 12:00 am and 8:00 am this morning, NEFT settled over 11.40 lakh transactions," it said. The RBI said making NEFT available 24x7 is part of its vision of empowering every Indian with access to a bouquet of e-payment options.

In order to give further impetus to digital retail payments, banks have been asked to levy any charges from their savings bank account holders for funds transfers done through NEFT system which are initiated online from January 1, 2020. Online transactions include internet banking and through mobile apps of banks.

  RBI

