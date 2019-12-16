Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Boeing suppliers bracing for temporary halt in 737 MAX output

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 22:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Boeing suppliers bracing for temporary halt in 737 MAX output

Boeing Co suppliers, customers and financiers braced on Monday for a possible freeze in Boeing 737 production for the first time in more than 20 years as the grounding of the best-selling MAX looks set to last well into the New Year.

Two suppliers told Reuters that Boeing was likely to halt assembly of the jet, though some suppliers could be asked to keep producing to minimise disruption. Boeing's board was due to meet for a second day in Chicago on Monday to assess output decisions, with an announcement expected later in the day.

A person briefed on the matter said on Sunday Boeing was considering whether to cut or halt production of its grounded 737 MAX after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said last week it would not approve the plane's return to service before 2020. Boeing's best-selling plane has been grounded since March after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people, costing the plane manufacturer more than $9 billion so far.

Analysts say a suspension of MAX production would likely result in significant additional charges for Boeing as well as its main suppliers, who have been shielded from a financial hit as they have continued to sell parts for the jet at a rate of up to 52 units per month, even as the planemaker has cut its own production to 42 per month. Disruptions to production could also result in layoffs or furloughs of workers at Boeing's 737 factory south of Seattle, though the extent of the impact was not immediately clear.

Boeing's shares were down nearly 3% in morning trading, while Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc fell roughly 2.3%. Spirit is Boeing's biggest supplier and makes the MAX fuselage along with other parts such as pylons. "We would highlight Spirit AeroSystems, Safran SA and Senior Plc as names that could potentially experience greater disruption impacts if production is indeed slowed further or halted," Berenberg analyst Andrew Gollan said.

The person briefed on the matter told Reuters a temporary shutdown was more likely than another cut, but it would potentially take a few weeks before production could be halted. Boeing said late on Sunday the company "will continue to assess production decisions based on the timing and conditions of return to service, which will be based on regulatory approvals and may vary by jurisdiction."

Last week, even before a fresh delay announced by the U.S. FAA on the 737 MAX, Reuters reported that Boeing was delaying by months its overall plan to speed up production as the U.S. planemaker struggles to win regulatory approval to return the jetliner to commercial service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

US man, tried six times for murder, freed on bail

Washington, Dec 17 AFP An African-American man who has been tried six times for a quadruple murder he says he did not commit left prison on bail Monday ahead of a potential seventh trial. Curtis Flowers, 49, was convicted in 2010 and senten...

Russia, China make UN proposal to ease N.Korea sanctions

Russia and China on Monday proposed easing sanctions against nuclear-armed North Korea, on condition the regime commits to Security Council resolutions on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. The proposal, in a draft resolution that su...

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Daniel Bircher, CEO of Zurich Airport International AG, was on Monday handed over the Conditional Letter of Award for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The Conditional Letter of Award was handed over by Noida Intern...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Boris Johnson to shut door on extending Brexit transition httpson.ft.com2S24M2D - British Air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019