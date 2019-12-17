Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb but dearth of trade details caps gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 05:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 05:47 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb but dearth of trade details caps gains
Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, but a lack of detail about the Sino-U.S. trade deal tempered some of the exuberance that sent Wall Street to record highs overnight, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei rose half a percent to its highest in more than year. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 eked a tiny extension to Monday's big gains. Bond markets, currencies and commodities were more circumspect than equities, and movements were slight.

"Everyone expected the U.S. was never going to put the new tariffs on, it was hurting them as much as anyone else," said Mathan Somasundaram, portfolio strategist at stockbroker Blue Ocean Equities in Sydney. "But markets are fairly stretched, we need to have better data to drive growth optimism." The preliminary deal between Washington and Beijing will double U.S. exports to China, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News overnight. The United States will also reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods under the agreement.

It is not yet signed, and the Chinese side has been more circumspect in their praise, but U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said over the weekend it is "totally done". The three major U.S. stock indices rose modestly but posted record closing highs. So did the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 added 0.7% and the Nasdaq almost one percentage point. For the year to date, the Nasdaq has increased its value by a third, while the other indicies are up by more than 20%. In Britain, the FTSE 100 had its biggest daily gain in almost a year. But after the closing bell some familiar fears returned.

ITV reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson would use his huge majority to reinstate a hard deadline for quitting the European Union at the end of next year, again raising the spectre of a chaotic "hard" Brexit. Sterling fell 0.6%.

WHAT'S ACTUALLY IN IT? Elsewhere currency markets were more circumspect in the absence of many of the fine details of the trade deal. The U.S dollar recouped some of Monday's losses, though moves were modest.

"Well, yeah, they've agreed a phase one deal, but what's actually in it?" said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer. "Equity markets just want to rally, so they'll pick on anything that seems remotely positive, but the other markets are maybe a little more thoughtful about exactly what's going on."

Several Chinese officials told Reuters the wording of the agreement remained a delicate issue and care was needed to ensure expressions used in text did not re-escalate tensions. Still, trade optimism kept the Chinese yuan on the strong side of 7 per dollar.

The Australian dollar drifted lower ahead of the release of central bank meeting minutes that will provide clues as to the thinking about further monetary easing in 2020. Brent crude held steady at $65.29 per barrel, after climbing overnight. Spot gold was flat at $1,475.32 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief urges Iraq to stop attacks on bases housing U.S. forces

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday he spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi amid a spate of attacks on bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and called on Baghdad to take steps to get the situation under control.A senio...

Reports: Chiefs lose Okafor, claim LB Suggs off waivers

After losing defensive end Alex Okafor for the season to injury, the Kansas City Chiefs claimed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs off waivers, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Citing a source, ESPN reported that Okafo...

Car blast kills one man in Damascus

Damascus Syria, Dec 17 SputnikANI At least one man was killed in a car explosion in the Syrian capital in the early hours of Tuesday, Syria TV reports.The car driver was killed when an explosive device, planted by terrorists in his vehicle,...

'Little Miss Period" tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.But Little Miss Period - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission breaking taboos in a society where talk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019