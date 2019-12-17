Union Minister V K Singh on Tuesday said "sponsors" might be encouraging protests by students of Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and asserted that no Indian citizen would be affected by it. The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"With this amendment act, is any Indian citizen being harmed?...I would like to ask every student of Jamia Millia how has it (CAA) endangered your citizenship? Are you a refugee who has migrated after having being prosecuted?," Singh who is the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways said. "My firm belief is that there is more to it than what we are seeing. And behind this, there would be sponsors. There would be somebody who is encouraging this. In our country, misconception spreads faster. First we used to see newspaper and say that if it is printed in newspaper it would be true. Now we see WhatsApp and say it would be true," he explained.

"We need to be rational... Let us first understand what are they demonstrating against. How is it affecting you? It is not affecting me... Nobody who is an Indian citizen," the former Army chief said. Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the conference on 'Smart Border Management 2019', organised by Ficci and India Foundation.

The situation remained tense in the university premises on Tuesday as protesters, including students and local residents, converged outside the varsity holding tricolour and placards to continue their demonstration against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Braving freezing cold, they took out small marches outside the varsity, shouting slogans against the government.

This is the second consecutive day of peaceful protests after the demonstration on Sunday turned violent.

