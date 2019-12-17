Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert Where Luxury and Nature Unite Welcomes 80 New Gazelles as Part of Eco-Tourism Pledge

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rasalkhaimah
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:04 IST
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert Where Luxury and Nature Unite Welcomes 80 New Gazelles as Part of Eco-Tourism Pledge

The resort commits to sustaining the biodiversity of its flora and fauna, whilst providing unparalleled #RCMemories for guests

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, will be welcoming 80 new Arabian Sand Gazelles to the stunning nature reserve until the end of 2019, increasing the resort's population of gazelles to more than 135.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8660951-ritz-carlton-ras-al-khaimah-al-wadi-desert/

Relocated from the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert was the first choice as a new home for these beautiful creatures for being an ideal habitat for flora and fauna as well as its current thriving gazelle and oryx population.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, is a protected nature reserve spanning 500 hectares and is home to a range of diverse wildlife living freely around the resort. From more than 50 different species of wildlife, guests can discover the breath-taking scenery of the secluded nature reserve whilst adventuring in unique experiences and connecting with nature.

"We are proud to develop a sustainable eco-system that grows day-by-day, integrating the resort with its surroundings. Guests are looking for transformational experiences that have a positive impact on the world. By staying at our resort, they are contributing to a sustainable development effort that spans the emirate and confirms Ras al Khaimah as the 'Gulf Tourism Capital", said Ross Park, Director of Sales & Marketing of The Ritz-Carlton Ras al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert.

Recognizing the change in customers' expectations and the changing of their priorities from owning luxury goods to experiencing luxury travel, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, has become a true destination in itself "Where Luxury and Nature Unite."

This secluded oasis is focused on offering exceptional experiences alongside unparalleled service for guests, whilst being committed to providing traditional Arabian hospitality. This tranquil resort has so much to offer, from intimate dining to transformative spa and wellness experiences and an exceptional choice of al-fresco activities.

Connect with nature and view the signature falconry show, where majestic birds of prey that call the reserve their home participate in a breath-taking interactive display. This is a secluded haven for creating memories with loved ones and leaving indelible marks on all family.

For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/alwadidesert.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042115/Ritz_Carlton_Ras_Al_Khaimah.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042189/Ritz_Carlton.mp4

Seema Nandwani T: +971-7206-7766

Seema.Nandwani@ritzcarlton.com

Four Communications TheRitzCarltonRasAlKhaimah@fourcommunications.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Pak man sentenced to death for minor boy's rape and murder

A 27-year-old Pakistani man was on Tuesday sentence to death on three counts by an anti-terrorism court here for raping and murdering a minor boy. An anti-terrorism court ATC here awarded the death sentence to Sohail Shahzad for kidnapping,...

Marathi theatre lost its `Natsamrat': CM Thackeray on Lagoo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday paid tributes to veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, who died in Pune, calling him Natsamrat King among actors. Natsamrat was the name of an iconic Marathi play in which Lagoo starred. The ve...

Odisha to frame rules for out of turn promotion, rolls out new agri policy

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to formulate new rules for providing out of turnpromotion to efficient officials and rolled out a new agriculture policy with a focus on market linkage and technicalsupport. The decisions were taken ...

UPDATE 3-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding MoU to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was underw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019