Mindtree launches immersive technologies experience centre in

IT services company Mindtree on Tuesday announced that it has established a new India-based centre of excellence, called Immersive Aurora, as a site to develop immersive technology experiences. The company is collaborating with global software company PTC to "unleash new possibilities and transform interactions" throughout the customer experience and Industry 4.0 touch points, a Mindtree statement said.

Investments in augmented, virtual and mixed reality are reshaping experiences across consumer interactions, sales and marketing, design, training, service and data visualisation, according to the company. "Mindtree and PTC will explore opportunities for global clients to implement immersive technology experiences more broadly across their businesses through the combination of Mindtrees Immersive Aurora and PTCs market-leading Vuforia industrial augmented reality (AR) solution", it said..

