Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mission to create 5 cr jobs; govt taking steps to boost economy: Gadkari

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 16:28 IST
Mission to create 5 cr jobs; govt taking steps to boost economy: Gadkari

Efforts are on to bolster the economy and create five crore jobs, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. The government is according high priority to the economy but at the same time, security issues are also important and the government cannot work in "silos", the minister said at the Agenda Aaj Tak 2019 here.

The road transport, highways and MSME minister said situation is challenging but the Indian economy, which is the fastest-growing economy, will progress fast. "The mission is to create five crore jobs... We are giving attention to the economy. Developing infrastructure, rural agriculture and tribal development is also our priority," Gadkari said.

In reply to a question, Gadkari said, "There is an integrated approach. India's economy is important but security is also important... The government has to work on various subjects at a time. We are giving attention to the economy. Developing infrastructure, rural agriculture and tribal development is equally important," he said. He added that the government does not run in silos and has to take care of all aspects.

The minister said comprehensive plans are on to develop MSMEs that account for 29 per cent of the growth. On the highways front, the minister said that work worth Rs 17 lakh crore will be done in five years, including projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore by March and Rs 3 lakh crore in the next year.

"Highways and shipping combined had witnessed work worth Rs 17 lakh crore during the previous five years," he added. About accidents, he said that unfortunately, these could not be reduced despite a number of steps but efforts are on including Rs 14,000-crore projects funded by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to correct highways designing.

India accounts for 5 lakh accidents per annum in which 1.5 lakh people are killed. He said the country needs 22 lakh more drivers and efforts are on to establish driving training institutes and lamented that about 30 per cent of the driving licensees are bogus in the country.

About highway projects, he said these include Rs 1.30-lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Rs 10,000 Dwarka expressway and Rs 50,000 crore worth of projects to decongest Delhi. In reply to a political question about the government in Maharashtra, he said the alliance there was "unnatural" and would be short-lived.

Participating in the event, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the country has got an industrious Prime Minister in Narendra Modi who involves himself in discussions on issues but the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) never interferes in the decision-making process. He said that in the past over 5 years, there has been no interference from the PMO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Dongfeng to reduce PSA stake in merger deal with Fiat-sources

Chinas Dongfeng Motor will have a reduced stake of around 4.5 in the new group resulting from the merger between Peugeot owner PSA and rival Fiat Chrysler, two sources said on Tuesday. Earlier the board of PSA approved a binding memorandum ...

U.S. Aviation watchdog must boost oversight to address Allegiant Air issues -audit

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA needs to improve its oversight to address maintenance issues at the 11th largest U.S. carrier Allegiant Air, a unit of Allegiant Travel Co, according to a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The U...

U.S. Senate votes for massive defense policy bill, creating Space Force

The U.S. Senate looked set to vote overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a 738 billion defense policy bill, sending it to the White House, where President Donald Trump has promised to sign it into law.As voting continued, the vote in the Republ...

Firms to pay USD 386 million to settle price-fixing allegations

Harrisburg US, Dec 17 AP Thirteen large financial firms are agreeing to pay USD 337 million to settle claims by Pennsylvanias treasury department and about a dozen other government agencies and pension funds accusing them of inflating the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019