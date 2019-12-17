Ryan International Group of Institutions and Foundation Holdings Launch Ryan EduNation

- Ryan EduNation's vision is to provide quality education to 200,000 students annually by 2030

MUMBAI, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan International Group of Institutions, one of India's leader in private K12 education with over 137 schools in 40 cities teaching 270,000 students and Foundation Holdings, a global investment firm focused on building sustainable, industry defining companies in the healthcare and education sectors announced the launch of a joint-venture to transform the K-12 education sector in India through a unique asset-light Managed School Platform. The JV, which will operate under the brand Ryan EduNation, sees the intertwining of two distinct and complementary skill sets: Ryan Group as the Education partner and Foundation Holdings as the Investment partner.

To accelerate growth, Ryan EduNation recently acquired the managed school platform owned by Pearson India Education Services Private Limited which already enables over 18,000 students across India to access quality education. The acquisition brings with it a best in class management team who have valuable experience in the three critical pillars of Academic Excellence, Operational Excellence and Health, Safety & Child Protection across the acquired managed school portfolio.

According to the latest research by management consulting firm Technopak, India's education market is currently valued at USD 100 billion while the digital learning market is estimated at USD 2 billion. The sector continues to be buoyed by the rapid expansion of the e-learning platforms by the world's largest population in the age bracket of six to 17 years.

Ryan EduNation will identify and implement new and effective student-centered approaches across schools to create superlative learning outcomes. These include providing teachers and learners access to essential tools to ensure high-quality preparation, standards-aligned curriculum and professional learning opportunities. There will also be an emphasis on research and development in support of new innovations.

Speaking about the new JV, Ryan Pinto, Chief Executive Officer, Ryan International Group of Institutions said, "From the time our journey began over four decades ago, the Ryan Group has made its goal to bring more of India's children into the ambit of quality, affordable education. This spirit of social inclusion has guided us to provide a range of schools across our country that bring the benefits of a quality K12 education to India's youth, their families, communities and the nation. The JV allows us to extend our social impact through the Managed School platform. Through Ryan EduNation, our vision is to provide quality education to 200,000 students annually by 2030."

Ryan Pinto added, "The Ryan International Group of Institutions is committed to being the premier institution of choice in the K-12 education segment. Our vision of providing students Excellence in Education and All-Round Development has seen us empower thousands of India's children with valuable life skills. We have been looking at various models to accelerate the pace at which we bring the benefits of education to India's children. In Foundation Holdings we found a partner who shares our objectives and ambitions. Our Managed Schools JV, Ryan EduNation, is up and running and we invite contact from like-minded school owners, land-owners and educationists to explore alliances."

Aakash Sachdev, Managing Director of Foundation Holdings, said, "Partnering with Ryan Group, with its provenance and leadership position in the K-12 segment, will enable the joint-venture to scale rapidly and become the premier education provider across the country. Foundation Holdings is committed to create massive impact by providing access to quality education to the youth of India. With USD 100 million investment committed to Ryan EduNation over the next five years, our ambition is to adopt a scalable partnership model by empowering educational institutions and passionate landowners across India to create a platform of change and impact."

Abhishek Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Foundation Holdings, said, "Foundation Holdings has been focused on entering the Indian K-12 education sector. Education in India continues to hold immense potential for growth and development. Ryan Group, with its focus on high quality education and an accomplished educational and administrative team is a natural partner for Foundation Holdings. The association will marry Foundation Holdings' strategic insight and specific sector knowledge with Ryan Group's operational expertise and experience to offer a unique proposition in high quality education solutions."

About Ryan International Group of Institutions

The Ryan Group has a deep commitment to quality education, with an emphasis on academic excellence and all-round development. From our first school in Mumbai, started in 1976, we have grown to over 137 plus schools in 40 cities and in 18 states teaching 270,000 students. The Ryan Group has won over 1000 national and international awards, including Leading School of India (2019) from the Leading Schools Corporation USA and Best Education Brand (2018) by Economic Times. For more information, visit www.ryaninternational.org

About Foundation Holdings

Foundation Holdings is a strategic global investment firm focused on building sustainable, industry-defining companies in the impactful healthcare & education sectors across India and the GCC region.

Foundation Holdings distinguishes itself by its emphasis on human capital, innovation and enhancing operational value. The firm's leadership team is also dedicated to growing family businesses.

Recognized in the industry for its innovative approach to investments and in-depth experience, Foundation Holdings is committed to transforming businesses into champions that can compete on the global stage via accelerated, bespoke growth strategies that are specifically tailored to partnership.

Foundation Holdings' management team has led successful IPOs across the New York Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, Australian Stock Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, including two of the largest IPOs in the GCC region since 2013.

Foundation Holdings recently won the Investment Recognition Award at the UAE-India Economic Forum 2019 for the firm's value-added approach to impact investing through building great companies, maximizing their financial potential, and scaling their social and environmental impact. The firm was also awarded the Most Progressive Healthcare Investment Firm UAE 2019 by International Business Magazine. Foundation Holdings was also a finalist in the Ethical Corporation's Responsible Business Awards.

For further information, please visit http://www.foundationholdings.co.

No representation or warranty is made by the Company as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this announcement and no liability will be accepted for any loss arising from its use.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)