Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stellar Announces New Data Privacy Features in Bitraser With A larger Focus On Right To Erasure In India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:49 IST
Stellar Announces New Data Privacy Features in Bitraser With A larger Focus On Right To Erasure In India

New Delhi, 17th December 2019: Stellar today announced new data privacy features in their world renowned, flagship data erasure software; Bitraser. The new enhanced features in BitRaser includes data erasure at remote locations, report data erasure securely and on real-time basis. Tested by Government of India, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, this software empowers organizations and individuals to wipe off sensitive data permanently from hard drives, SSDs, desktops, laptops, servers and mobile devices.

As per a recent survey by a global research firm, 69% Indian companies at risk of data breach. BitRaser, most advanced ‘erasure solution’ guarantees wiping of sensitive data beyond the scope of any recovery, thereby helping companies to stay compliant and prevent data breach. The newly introduced Data Protection Bill calls out for hefty penalty worth INR 5 crores or 2% of total global turnover of company. Another big compliance requirement of the Bill is the ‘right to erasure’. Now it will be incumbent on organizations to take pre-emptive measures for secure data erasure.

The importance of securing sensitive data throughout all stages of data lifecycle is a quintessential part of data protection. These new ‘data privacy’ focused enhancements in Stellar’s BitRaser will ensure future-proofing Indian organizations security posture. We welcome the announcement of new Data Protection Bill in India ; this will place Indian industry in same league as global counterparts and will foster taking of requisite safeguards for data protection by both industry and individuals at large ‘’ said Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar.

Stellar has been creating awareness about the pitfalls of lack of Data Privacy measures undertaken by Indian consumers and Industry and this Data Protection Bill today will enable all Indian companies to relook & reassess their data security portfolio and adopt secure data solutions like BitRaser” he further added.

With an aim to create unawareness about data privacy, Stellar recently conducted world’s largest study to ascertain the awareness levels amongst device owners, regarding usage of secure data wiping methods at the time of selling old storage devices. This investigation study of 311 used devices revealed that 7 out of 10 devices contain residual data in the form of PII (Personal Identifiable Information), bank account details and confidential business information like invoices, contracts and income tax filing records.

This ‘data erasure solution’ helps safeguard privacy and prevents data leakage when disposing, donating, returning or reselling old devices. With a starting price of INR 3999, software is available for Windows, Mac and iPhone and Android Mobiles users and can be purchased online from company’s official website;

To know more about Bitraser- https://www.stellarinfo.co.in/pdf/bitraser-drive-erasure.pdf To know more about Stellar- https://www.stellarinfo.co.in/

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Airstrikes, shelling kill 16 in Syria's rebel-held areas

Beirut, Dec 17 AP Airstrikes and artillery shelling killed at least 16 civilians including six members of the same family amid intensified violence in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria, opposition activists said Tuesday. The bombardm...

U.S. House panel approves non-binding resolution voicing support for WTO

The U.S. Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday approved a resolution to affirm the U.S. commitment to the World Trade Organization but calling for longstanding concerns with the WTOs appellate body to be addressed. The panel approved the non-...

Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

The Palestinian Authority PA said on Tuesday its heralded national election must also be held in East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel, raising a demand on which a still-unscheduled vote could hinge.Palestinians last parliamentary ballo...

Former commissioner Stern remains in serious condition

Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following last weeks emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage. He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones, the league said in a statement releas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019