Stellar Announces New Data Privacy Features in Bitraser With A larger Focus On Right To Erasure In India

New Delhi, 17th December 2019: Stellar today announced new data privacy features in their world renowned, flagship data erasure software; Bitraser. The new enhanced features in BitRaser includes data erasure at remote locations, report data erasure securely and on real-time basis. Tested by Government of India, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, this software empowers organizations and individuals to wipe off sensitive data permanently from hard drives, SSDs, desktops, laptops, servers and mobile devices.

As per a recent survey by a global research firm, 69% Indian companies at risk of data breach. BitRaser, most advanced ‘erasure solution’ guarantees wiping of sensitive data beyond the scope of any recovery, thereby helping companies to stay compliant and prevent data breach. The newly introduced Data Protection Bill calls out for hefty penalty worth INR 5 crores or 2% of total global turnover of company. Another big compliance requirement of the Bill is the ‘right to erasure’. Now it will be incumbent on organizations to take pre-emptive measures for secure data erasure.

The importance of securing sensitive data throughout all stages of data lifecycle is a quintessential part of data protection. These new ‘data privacy’ focused enhancements in Stellar’s BitRaser will ensure future-proofing Indian organizations security posture. We welcome the announcement of new Data Protection Bill in India ; this will place Indian industry in same league as global counterparts and will foster taking of requisite safeguards for data protection by both industry and individuals at large ‘’ said Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar.

Stellar has been creating awareness about the pitfalls of lack of Data Privacy measures undertaken by Indian consumers and Industry and this Data Protection Bill today will enable all Indian companies to relook & reassess their data security portfolio and adopt secure data solutions like BitRaser” he further added.

With an aim to create unawareness about data privacy, Stellar recently conducted world’s largest study to ascertain the awareness levels amongst device owners, regarding usage of secure data wiping methods at the time of selling old storage devices. This investigation study of 311 used devices revealed that 7 out of 10 devices contain residual data in the form of PII (Personal Identifiable Information), bank account details and confidential business information like invoices, contracts and income tax filing records.

This ‘data erasure solution’ helps safeguard privacy and prevents data leakage when disposing, donating, returning or reselling old devices. With a starting price of INR 3999, software is available for Windows, Mac and iPhone and Android Mobiles users and can be purchased online from company’s official website;

To know more about Bitraser- https://www.stellarinfo.co.in/pdf/bitraser-drive-erasure.pdf To know more about Stellar- https://www.stellarinfo.co.in/

