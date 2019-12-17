Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Strikes, protests as French unions seek momentum to halt pension reform

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:38 IST
UPDATE 3-Strikes, protests as French unions seek momentum to halt pension reform

French trade unions crippled transport, shut schools and brought demonstrators into the streets on Tuesday in a redoubled effort to force President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned pension reform by Christmas.

Unions called the mobilisation hoping for a jolt to regain momentum after rolling strikes and protests had started to tail off in recent days. In the first sign of unrest in a nationwide day of strikes and marches, French broadcaster C News showed clouds of what its reporter described as tear gas fired on protesters in the western city of Nantes.

Former investment banker Macron aims to streamline the Byzantine state pension system and prod people to work until 64, instead of the average retirement age now of 62. Only a quarter of long-distance inter-city trains were running and even the Eiffel Tower was shut. Many state schools were shut or had reduced lessons. Grid operator RTE blamed the strike for power outages in Lyon.

Eight of Paris's 14 metro lines were closed and most suburban commuter trains cancelled. Roads were thick with pedestrians and streets crammed with bicycles and electric scooters as people headed to work. Official figures suggested the strike was on a similar scale to the first major mobilisation on Dec. 5, with slightly more railway workers and slightly fewer teachers participating.

Union transport workers chanted "All together, all together, yes, yes!" as they gathered in central Paris. In anticipation of the planned protest march, some cafes and businesses pulled down their shutters on the Boulevard du Temple in central Paris, but far from all. During previous marches by unions, anarchists clad in black and wearing ski-masks had vandalised bus shelters and thrown paving stones at police.

The unions and Macron are each hoping to push the other to back down before Christmas, with the prospect that strikes over the holiday would alienate an increasingly frustrated public. "It wasn't me that started the pension reform, but I feel like I've been taken hostage. It's frustration turning to annoyance," said Johan Boyet, caught in the morning commute on Paris's central Boulevard Haussmann.

The state railway operator, SNCF, urged travellers not to show up at stations hoping to travel. "Passengers are tired, our employees who aren't striking are tired," the head of SNCF in the Paris region, Alain Krakovitch told BFM TV. "My responsibility is to spread the word to avoid putting passengers in an unsafe situation."

PRIVILEGES Opponents of the pension reform were buoyed by the departure of government pension reform tsar Jean-Paul Delevoye, who quit on Monday over his failure to declare other jobs.

French workers receive among the world's most generous state pensions through a system divided into dozens of separate schemes. Macron's government argues that privileges for various categories of workers make it unfair, and wants a "points" system to treat contributions from all workers equally. Unions argue this amounts to an attack on hard-earned benefits. "When all the unions say 'We do not want this reform', the government should have a rethink," said Philippe Martinez, head of France's CGT union, heading a column of demonstrators in Paris's Republic Square. "They need to open their eyes and unblock their ears."

Numbers turning out for protests had waned since the start of the standoff but unions forecast a big turnout on Tuesday, with all the major unions taking joining one demonstration. The unions are seeking to make a major show of force now, because as Christmas approaches, the risk increases that the strikes could backfire. A survey by pollster Ifop published on Monday in the Figaro newspaper showed 55% of people believed it was unacceptable for strikes to continue over the holiday. (Additional reporting by Christian Lowe and Marc De Temple Writing by Christian Lowe and Peter Graff Editing by Jon Boyle and Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Cong to take out marches in all state capitals to mark foundation day

The Congress has decided to take out marches in all state capitals on December 28 to mark its foundation day, a party leader said on Tuesday. Congress general secretary K V Venugopal said in continuation of the success and momentum generate...

UPDATE 2-UK shares fall on hard Brexit fears; NMC Health tanks on short attack

British firms more exposed to the domestic economy took a hit on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnsons hard line in talks with the European Union rekindled fears of a hard Brexit, while NMC Health plunged on Muddy Waters short attack....

Bolivia's Morales looks to engineer election win from afar, find successor

Bolivias former President Evo Morales defended his right to be involved in politics on Tuesday and said he would campaign to help his socialist party win new elections after he resigned under pressure in November and sought refuge abroad.Th...

JNUSU opposes police 'post' being set up on campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Tuesday claimed that a police post was being set up in the varsitys premises and that police personnel were entering campus like they had done at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim Univ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019