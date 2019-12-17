Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inability to turn benign inflation into low interest rates hurting growth: EAC-PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:17 IST
Inability to turn benign inflation into low interest rates hurting growth: EAC-PM

India missed the bus by not turning gains of lower inflation into low interest rates, which is pricking the economy on the growth front, a member of the economic advisory council to PM (EAC-PM) said on Tuesday. Efforts should be mounted to lower the interest rate burdens for borrowers, and RBI's pause had a "terrible" effect of costs for a third of borrowers going up by 0.25 per cent, Neelkanth Mishra, who is also the India strategist for Swiss brokerage Credit Suisse, said.

The comments from Mishra, who is a part-time member of the Prime Minister's advisory council, come at a time when GDP growth has slid to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent for the September quarter and there have been a rash of downward cuts by analysts. "The origin of this (economic growth slowdown) is our inability to follow through on our success in controlling inflation through lower interest rates," Mishra said, speaking at the India Economic Conclave organised by the Times Network here.

He said inflation used to average over 7 per cent for over 60 years, and has come down 3.7 per cent over the last three-four years. Mishra said it is not possible for the nominal GDP to grow at 14-15 per cent in order to help push up the real growth rates higher, which is the number after adjusting for inflation.

He said merely solving the troubles in the financial sector will not help the situation, and bringing down the effective rate of interest paid by borrowers is the need of the hour and expressed his displeasure at RBI. "Because of the no cut response (by RBI) last week, the interest rates for nearly a third of the Indian financial system have gone up 0.25 per cent. In a slowing economy, I think that is terrible," he said.

Apart from interest rates, India also needs to look at the capacity of banks to fuel the credit growth, he said, pointing out that the state-run lenders who were used to writing fat loan cheques may not be able to do so. Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, fellow member on the PM's panel and head of Kotak AMC Nilesh Shah said India needs to Encourage entrepreneurship, provide them enough capital at reasonable cost and enforce the rule of law for bettering its economic prospects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passed away at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday. The actor who was also an ENT ear, nose, throat surgeon passed away at the age of 92.Lagoo had worked in Hindi and Marathi Cinema, he was also a director and ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats aim for net-zero emissions on public land by 2040

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a bill that aims to zero out emissions from drilling, mining and other activities on federal land and waters by 2040, and puts the brakes on oil and gas leasing for at least...

Ryan: Falcons trying to save Quinn's job

Quarterback Matt Ryan said the Atlanta Falcons are doing everything we can to save head coach Dan Quinns job. He has the respect of the locker room and the guys play hard for Dan, Ryan said during an interview Tuesday on NFL NOW. Theres no ...

Students should be encouraged to be job creators rather than job seekers: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that students must be encouraged to emerge as job creators rather than job seekers and research and innovation hold the key to lifting people out of poverty, ensuring their health and well-being. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019