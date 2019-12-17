Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kotak Mahindra Bank best suitor for Yes Bank: Two top bankers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:49 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank best suitor for Yes Bank: Two top bankers

In an interesting turn of events, two of India's top bankers on Tuesday publicly opined that Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) is best suited to acquire its smaller and capital-starved rival Yes Bank. Both Yes Bank, where accelerated non-performing assets recognition under new chief executive Ravneet Gill has reduced buffers, and the capital-flush Kotak Mahindra Bank denied any transaction being in the works.

Yes Bank's capital raising plan is also passing through uncertainties and there are speculations on whether Yes Bank is an acquisition target, which has been consistently denied by the lender. "I think Uday (Kotak) is the best candidate to acquire Yes Bank. You need deep pockets, Uday has that," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said at Times Network's India Economic Conclave here.

When the same question was posed to third-largest lender Axis Bank's Managing Director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, it was answered with the same suggestion. "We (Axis Bank) are a smaller bank. We are trying to ensure that we grow big so that at some stage we can acquire others. So, yes Mr Kotak, they are best suited rather than us," he said.

Gill of Yes Bank called talk of any deal as "idle speculation" and termed it as "casual banter" by two of India's top bankers and reiterated that there is nothing in the works. When contacted, Kotak Mahindra Group Chief Communication Officer Rohit Rao said, "these are comments made by other bankers and reflect their views, and not ours".

In the past, both Axis Bank and KMB have been discussed as potential suitors for Yes Bank. According to some watchers, acquiring a bank can help Uday Kotak reduce the promoter stake in KMB, and help him get closer to the levels mandated by the RBI.

The regulator has been dragged to the court by KMB for not accepting an earlier attempt at stake dilution and the same petition is slated to be heard early next year. Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, Kotak said there is a need to resist a "colonialisation" of Indian finance, hinting at share sales to foreign investors.

"I'm looking forward to best in class quality but strong Indian-owned and controlled financial sector and while we must attract foreign capital, we must ensure that there is no colonialisation of Indian finance," Kotak said. Yes Bank had to cut its book size by 7 per cent in the September quarter because of the capital constraints and has been looking to finish the capital raising exercise at the earliest.

The lender had first announced it has interest from investors of USD 3 billion, and a few days later disclosed offers of USD 2 billion. It wanted to finalise the same at the last board meet on December 10 but was not able to take a decision. Gill asserted that the bank is moving ahead with its capital raising plan and will have a decision on the same as soon as possible, but did not specify when is the next board meet to discuss the same.

He said London-based Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group's USD 500 million infusion offer will result in an ownership of over 10 per cent and will have to be approved by the Reserve Bank of India. Gill also reiterated that the bank continues to be in discussions with Canada-based Erwin Singh Braich, who has made an offer to put in USD 1.2 billion into the bank.

Yes Bank's share price plummeted to Rs 32 apiece in October as against a high of Rs 400 just a year ago and has been one of the most volatile scrips on the bourses. The counter gained 1.71 per cent to close at Rs 47.60 a piece on the BSE on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Violence during protest against amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur area

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhis Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violen...

Eminent theatre-film actor Shriram Lagoo dies

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, a stalwart in Marathi theatre and cinema and a prolific character artiste in numerous Bollywood movies, passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 92. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence around 8 pm. ...

US Congress approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions

Washington, Dec 17 AFP The US Senate voted Tuesday to slap sanctions on companies working on Russias Nord Stream pipeline, sending a bill to President Donald Trump that is sure to antagonize European nations counting on the projects natural...

Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

The Palestinian Authority PA said on Tuesday its heralded national election must also be held in East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel, raising a demand on which a still-unscheduled vote could hinge.Palestinians last parliamentary ballo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019