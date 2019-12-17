Left Menu
Delhi airport readies itself to deal with fog this winter

Delhi airport on Tuesday revealed its plans to deal with fog this winter which include having a 24*7 social media command centre to assist affected passengers with real time information, 139 parking stands equipped with aeronautical ground lightning (AGL) system and a dedicated senior team to deal with situations arising due to low visibility.

"At the social media command centre, we have deployed cutting-edge technology and dedicated team to monitor online conversation and provide resolution," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL), told reporters here.

He added that as pilots have limited view from the cockpit, follow-me services -- vehicles equipped with GPS-based navigational system driven by "trained professionals" -- would be provided to facilitate aircraft movement under low visibility conditions.

