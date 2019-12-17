Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Where is France's public sector strike being felt the hardest?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 22:14 IST
FACTBOX-Where is France's public sector strike being felt the hardest?

French trade unions paralysed transport and gathered for mass protests on Tuesday, stepping up a campaign to force President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned pension reform by Christmas. Here's how the strike is impacting the country:

* POWER GENERATION Power generation was reduced by over 2.4 GW on Tuesday due to the strike, according to power company EDF and power grid RTE. Current available generation capacity is 67 GW. Outages were reported mostly at hydrocarbon-powered power plants and hydro-electricity generators.

France has enough capacity to meet its needs, but 167,000 homes in the Gironde region, and in the cities of Nantes, Lyon and Orleans, were cut off. The grid operator condemned what it said were "acts of sabotage" and said the blackout was a deliberate act linked to the strike. * EDUCATION

The education ministry said 25% of primary school teachers in state schools were out on strike, and 23.3% of secondary school teachers. According to the unions themselves, the numbers were twice as high as those cited by the ministry, French media reported. The figures from both sources showed strike participation was lower than on Dec. 5, the previous day when unions called for a mass mobilisation. * TRANSPORT

The strikes have hit transport networks the hardest. State railway operator SNCF said a third of all railway workers were on strike, while the figure among train drivers was 75.8%. In both cases, the numbers for strike observance were higher than on Monday.

Only one in every four high-speed intercity TGV services was running, and one in every five commuter services in the region around Paris, according to SNCF. The company urged travellers not to go to stations seeking to get on trains, citing concerns about passengers getting hurt on overcrowded platforms. The Paris urban transport network was experiencing severe delays on all its tram, bus and metro routes, according to the state-owned operator RATP. Eight of the capital's 14 metro lines were closed and the rest had a limited service, apart from two lines that run automated trains.

Some metro stations still in operation despite the strike were set to close, as a precaution, because of protests in Paris planned by striking unions. * TOURISM

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was closed to visitors, with managers citing the strike, and the Palace of Versailles was also shut. The Louvre Museum, home to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa portrait, remained open. (Compiled by Christian Lowe, Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Former commissioner Stern remains in serious condition

Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following last weeks emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage. He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones, the league said in a statement releas...

PSA supervisory board approves Fiat-Chrysler merger: source

Paris, Dec 17 AFP The supervisory board of French carmaker PSA on Tuesday approved a mega-merger with Fiat-Chrysler, a source close to their talks said.Under the deal, shareholders in the two groups would split the capital of the merged fir...

Alleged U.S. sex abuse victims sue Vatican over secrecy policy

Seven people who say they were sexually abused by Roman Catholic priests when they were children sued the Vatican on Tuesday, saying that a secrecy policy imposed on U.S. bishops effectively fostered child sex abuse by some clergy.A state l...

BJP, oppn show of ‘unity’ forces adjournment of UP Assembly

Cutting across party lines, Uttar Pradesh MLAs on Tuesday forced adjournment of the assembly for the day when the Speaker refused to let a BJP legislator discuss the alleged high-handedness of an official. Vidhayak Ekta Zindabad long live t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019