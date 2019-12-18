Massive Winter Distributions to Those in Need, 35000 Impoverished Individuals Given Winter Resources

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Till date, a total of 35,000 impoverished individuals were given winter resources to stay comfortable during the cold winter months by Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, a non-profit organisation. Since November 2019, Braj residents from Vrindavan and Barsana were given warm clothing, blankets, and other important necessities. Furthermore, school children from Pratapgarh, Vrindavan, and Barsana have been given warm jackets and food bowls. Jagadguru Kripalu had the vision to help as many of those in need as possible through an endeavor to study what was required by them and to personally hand those out. The Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, H.H. Sushri Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji have continued this effort through these regular distributions.

The start of this endeavor took place on 15th of November 2019 and 16th November 2019, in Prem Mandir, Vrindavan, where 9000 impoverished Braj residents, including widows, were given a bag full of important necessities such as warm jacket/sweater, blanket, walking stick, clothing, etc. This continued on the 18th November 2019 and 19th November 2019 in Kirti Mandir, Barsana, where a further 5000 more were given the same items. The documentary 'A Holy Life' which is based on this special annual activity can be seen at www.youtube.com/jkpindia today.

On the 8th of December 2019 and 15th December 2019, 7200 underprivileged school children were in Bhakti Mandir receiving jackets to keep warm during the winter months. On 12th December 2019, a further 5000 children were in Prem Mandir to receive the same and on 13th December 2019, a further 5000 more were in Kirti Mandir to receive these warm jackets. Today (18 December 2019) caps off this valuable effort as 4000 children from Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education were also given warm jackets. Every child also received a food bowl. Teachers also received warm blankets or other useful items. A special documentary video on this entitled 'The Season of Giving' will be released soon at www.youtube.com/jkpindia but pictures and videos of the distributions mentioned can be seen www.facebook.com/jkpindia now.

The combined effort between 15th November 2019 to 18th December 2019 brings the total to over 35,000 underprivileged individuals given winter necessities.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, under the guidance and direction of its Presidents, also operates Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya and Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education. Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya operates in Mangarh, Vrindavan, and Barsana and has medically helped over 3.5 million impoverished patients from these locations. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education (JKPE) offers education (Kindergarten to College level) to underprivileged girls from Pratapgarh and nearby areas and helps almost 4000 girls annually get the education they need to have a good life.

All these philanthropic efforts are in place to ensure that the vision of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, who was given the title of Jagadguru on 14th January 1957, continues through these combined efforts to help and support the communities and individuals that need help.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat was established in 1972 with aims that includes the teaching of the eternal knowledge of the Vedas to seekers from India and around the world and to conduct philanthropic and humanitarian efforts to help society. More information on the organization and to see a special documentary on Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, one can visit www.jkp.org.in/about-us to gather more information.

