Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive Winter Distributions to Those in Need, 35000 Impoverished Individuals Given Winter Resources

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 10:49 IST
Massive Winter Distributions to Those in Need, 35000 Impoverished Individuals Given Winter Resources

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Till date, a total of 35,000 impoverished individuals were given winter resources to stay comfortable during the cold winter months by Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, a non-profit organisation. Since November 2019, Braj residents from Vrindavan and Barsana were given warm clothing, blankets, and other important necessities. Furthermore, school children from Pratapgarh, Vrindavan, and Barsana have been given warm jackets and food bowls. Jagadguru Kripalu had the vision to help as many of those in need as possible through an endeavor to study what was required by them and to personally hand those out. The Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, H.H. Sushri Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji have continued this effort through these regular distributions.

The start of this endeavor took place on 15th of November 2019 and 16th November 2019, in Prem Mandir, Vrindavan, where 9000 impoverished Braj residents, including widows, were given a bag full of important necessities such as warm jacket/sweater, blanket, walking stick, clothing, etc. This continued on the 18th November 2019 and 19th November 2019 in Kirti Mandir, Barsana, where a further 5000 more were given the same items. The documentary 'A Holy Life' which is based on this special annual activity can be seen at www.youtube.com/jkpindia today.

On the 8th of December 2019 and 15th December 2019, 7200 underprivileged school children were in Bhakti Mandir receiving jackets to keep warm during the winter months. On 12th December 2019, a further 5000 children were in Prem Mandir to receive the same and on 13th December 2019, a further 5000 more were in Kirti Mandir to receive these warm jackets. Today (18 December 2019) caps off this valuable effort as 4000 children from Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education were also given warm jackets. Every child also received a food bowl. Teachers also received warm blankets or other useful items. A special documentary video on this entitled 'The Season of Giving' will be released soon at www.youtube.com/jkpindia but pictures and videos of the distributions mentioned can be seen www.facebook.com/jkpindia now.

The combined effort between 15th November 2019 to 18th December 2019 brings the total to over 35,000 underprivileged individuals given winter necessities.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, under the guidance and direction of its Presidents, also operates Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya and Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education. Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya operates in Mangarh, Vrindavan, and Barsana and has medically helped over 3.5 million impoverished patients from these locations. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education (JKPE) offers education (Kindergarten to College level) to underprivileged girls from Pratapgarh and nearby areas and helps almost 4000 girls annually get the education they need to have a good life.

All these philanthropic efforts are in place to ensure that the vision of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, who was given the title of Jagadguru on 14th January 1957, continues through these combined efforts to help and support the communities and individuals that need help.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat was established in 1972 with aims that includes the teaching of the eternal knowledge of the Vedas to seekers from India and around the world and to conduct philanthropic and humanitarian efforts to help society. More information on the organization and to see a special documentary on Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, one can visit www.jkp.org.in/about-us to gather more information.

About Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat:

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat is a non-profit, charitable, educational and spiritual organization dedicated to increasing spiritual awareness and helping those in need in society as a whole. Information can be found at www.jkp.org.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056192/Residents_provided_necessities.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056193/Children_given_warm_jackets.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla considers cutting China-built Model 3 sedan prices next year - Bloomberg

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is considering cutting the prices of its China-built Model 3 sedans by 20 or more next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans. Prices of the cars, which will be man...

Indian court turns down petition to stop implementation of citizenship law

Indias top court on Wednesday refused to stall the implementation of a new law that lays out a path for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries for Indian citizenship, despite violent protests across the country.The Supreme C...

Soccer-Spurs have the momentum heading into Chelsea clash: Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have built up a head of steam since Jose Mourinho took over but they face a massive challenge on Sunday as they take on Chelsea with a place in the top four at stake, says striker Harry Kane. Mourinho took over from Mauric...

Brian Tarantina died of accidental overdose, says medical examiner

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel actor Brian Tarantina died due to accidental drug overdose, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has said. A spokesperson of Medical Examiners office told Variety that Tarantina died on November 2 from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019