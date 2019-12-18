Left Menu
Plan India announces appointment of Mohammed Asif as Executive Director

  New Delhi
  18-12-2019
Plan India, a not-for-profit organization striving to advance children's rights and equality for girls, announced the appointment of Mohammed Asif as the Executive Director.

On his appointment, Rathi Vinay Jha, Chairperson, Plan India Board said, "With his extensive experience of over 20 years in the Development and Humanitarian sectors, the Plan India Board is completely assured that under Asif's able leadership the organization will continue to advance the ambitious mandate of impacting the lives of 10 million girls so that they can realize their full potential to learn, lead, decide and thrive."

Asif joined Plan India in 2006 and took on a national role as Director, Programme Implementation in 2009. Over the past decade, he has ensured the successful implementation of over 500 development projects across India, with an aggregate budget of USD 250 million in partnership with more than 100 grassroots NGOs. Among other successes, the Saksham project for youth economic empowerment has transformed the lives of over 80,000 young women and men. He has been an active member of several working groups within Plan International and is the global Chair of Plan's National Office Programme Directors Network. Prior to Plan India, Asif served with ActionAid International India and the Indian Social Institute.

Plan India is a nationally registered not-for-profit organization striving to advance children's rights and equality for girls, thus creating a lasting impact in the lives of vulnerable and excluded children and their communities. Since 1979, Plan India and its partners have improved the lives of millions of children and young people by enabling them access to protection, quality education, healthcare services, a healthy environment, livelihood opportunities and participation in decisions that affect their lives.

