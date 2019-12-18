Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar firms versus major currencies ahead of Trump impeachment vote, German Ifo survey

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 14:24 IST
FOREX-Dollar firms versus major currencies ahead of Trump impeachment vote, German Ifo survey

The U.S. dollar strengthened across the board on Wednesday, rising against a battered euro ahead of the German Ifo business survey, and versus a pound that has lost all of its election gains on fears Britain could leave the EU without a trade deal. Solid U.S. economic data suggested to investors that the Federal Reserve might need to be more strongly persuaded of the case for meaningful interest rate cuts. Industrial production has rebounded strongly in November, mainly due to the ending of the General Motors auto workers strike.

Money markets are not pricing in a rate cut anytime soon. "It is a slightly more generalised firmer U.S. dollar. I don't think this is news or fundamentally driven flows," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

The U.S. House of Representatives is due to vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump later in the day, with the Senate expected to vote in January, though analysts note that the support for impeachment has declined slightly. A dollar index which tracks the greenback against six major currencies jumped to a six-day high of 97.343 and was last up 0.1% at 97.302.

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1132. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday that the United States may increase tariffs on European goods as it seeks to slash its chronic trade deficit with the continent, reigniting worries of the prospects of the export-driven euro.

Traders will be watching for the German Ifo business survey, due at 0900 GMT. Current conditions are expected to have strengthened slightly, and so are the expectations, economists polled by Reuters forecast. The British currency was down by 0.3% at $1.3099 after falling to $1.3074, its weakest since the general election on Thursday gave the pro-Brexit ruling Conservative Party a decisive majority in parliament.

The pound extended its slide on rekindled fears of a chaotic exit from the European Union. Having campaigned to "get Brexit done," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday set the end of 2020 as an immovable deadline. The dollar remained comfortable above 7 versus the Chinese yuan, with the yuan last trading flat at 7.0016 in the offshore market, as the United States and China are finalising a "phase one" trade deal, though worries remain over their future relationship.

"The enthusiasm to the phase one trade deal announced last week appears to be fading," said Charlie Lay, an analyst at Commerzbank, adding that "the market’s ambivalence is understandable given that there are few details." Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar and the Swedish crown fell to a one-week low of 0.6555 against the dollar and of 10.4960 against the euro respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

This hat-trick tops my list as I was under pressure for last 10 months: Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav rates his hat-trick against West Indies in the second one-dayer here on Wednesday as his best bowling performance as it came under pressure after a dip in form and exclusion from the national team. Kuldeep, who was a permanent...

Habitual offender arrested in rape, murder case

A habitual offender allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a woman was arrested on Wednesday during a vehicle-check in Medak district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday. The accused Arun Kumar 26 befriended the 30-year- old woman ...

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman suggests 'disruption index' as measure to check indiscipline in legislatures

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday suggested evolving a disruption index as a measure to monitor disruptions in legislatures and check indiscipline. He also said this would lead to the availability of more time for debate an...

Eagles LB Grugier-Hill needs surgery, placed on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve with an ailing back that requires surgery, the team announced Wednesday. Following Sundays game at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019