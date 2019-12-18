Left Menu
Development News Edition

L&T Finance raises Rs 300cr via non-convertible preference shares

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:33 IST
L&T Finance raises Rs 300cr via non-convertible preference shares

L&T Finance Holdings has issued non-convertible preference shares on a private placement basis to raise up to Rs 300 crore. The company has issued up to 30,000,000 cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares of Rs 100 face value aggregating up to Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis, L&T Finance Holdings said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The preference shares carry dividend rate of 7.50 per cent per annum payable annually. Stock of the company closed at Rs 116.25 on BSE, down 1.73 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-European shares tick lower, but defensive buying caps losses

European shares inched lower on Wednesday on worries over a potentially hard Brexit, while gains in defensive sectors capped losses. Most regional bourses hovered around lows touched on Tuesday, when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a ha...

Proposed closure of OTA, Gaya: Nitish shoots off angry missive

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday shot off a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh registering a strong protest against the Centres decision to shut down the Officers Training Academy situated in Gaya district of the state. ...

RK Nagar:EC says it directed CEO to file fresh complaint

RK NagarEC says it directed CEO to file fresh complaint against those accused of bribery Chennai, Dec 16 PTI The Election Commission of India on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that it has directed the Chief Electoral Officer ...

GST Council fixes 28 pc uniform tax rate for lottery

The GST Council on Wednesday fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 per cent on both state and private lottery. Briefing reporters after the 38th meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for lottery will come ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019