Aluminium futures up on positive cues

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:53 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:53 IST
Aluminium prices on Wednesday edged up 65 paise to Rs 133.80 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December contracts edged higher by 65 paise, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 133.80 per kg in a business turnover of 334 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.

