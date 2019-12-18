Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chronology of events in Tata-Mistry fight before NCLT, NCLAT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 19:03 IST
Chronology of events in Tata-Mistry fight before NCLT, NCLAT

The NCLAT on Wednesday upheld Tata Sons ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry's plea challenging his removal from the post.

The following is the chronology of the developments that took place in the Tata-Mistry case before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and Mumbai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

October 24, 2016: Cyrus Mistry ousted as Tata Sons chairman, Ratan Tata named as an interim Chairman of the group.

December 20, 2016 : Two Mistry family backed investment firms, Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Corporation Pvt Ltd, move the NCLT Mumbai, alleging oppression of minority shareholders and mismanagement by Tata Sons. They also challenged Mistry's removal.

January 12, 2017 : Tata Sons names N Chandrashekaran as Chairman, the then TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

February 6, 2017 : Mistry removed as a director on the board of Tata Sons, holding company of Tata group firms.

March 6, 2017 : NCLT Mumbai sets aside plea of the two investment firms of Mistry family over maintainability issue, citing they didn't meet the criteria 10 per cent ownership in a company for the filing of a case of alleged oppression of minority shareholders under the Companies Act.

The Mistry family owns 18.4 per cent stake in the closely-held Tata Sons but the holding is less than 3 per cent if preferential shares are excluded.

April 17, 2017: NCLT Mumbai also rejects plea by the two investment firm's plea seeking waiver in the criteria of having at least 10 per cent ownership in a company for filing case of alleged oppression of minority shareholders.

April 27, 2017: The investment firms move the NCLAT, challenging NCLT order which rejected their petitions over maintainability. They also challenged rejection of their waiver plea.

September 21, 2017: NCLAT allows pleas by the two investment firms seeking waiver in filing case of oppression and mismanagement against Tata Sons. It, however, dismissed Mistry's other petition on maintainability saying the firms do not have more than 10 per cent in Tata Sons.

The appellate tribunal directs the Mumbai-bench of the NCLT to issue notice and proceed in the matter.

October 5, 2017: Two investment firms approach the principal bench of NCLT at Delhi, seeking transfer of the matter from Mumbai to Delhi citing likelihood of bias.

The principal bench reserves order on the plea of the two investment firms.

October 6, 2017: The Principal bench of NCLT dismisses the pleas and imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the two investment firms, which was to be shared by both.

July 9, 2018: NCLT Mumbai dismisses pleas of Mistry challenging his removal as Tata Sons chairman as also the allegations of rampant misconduct on part of Ratan Tata and the company's Board. NCLT said it found no merit in his allegations of mismanagement in Tata group firms.

August 3, 2018: The two investment firms approach the NCLAT against the order of the NCLT dismissing his plea challenging his removal as chairman of the company.

August 29, 2019: The NCLAT admits petition filed by Cyrus Mistry in his personal capacity and decided to hear along with the main petitions filed by the two investment firms.

May 23, 2019 : The NCLAT reserves its order after completing the hearing in the matter.

December 18, 2019 : The NCLAT restores Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons, but suspended its implementation for four weeks in order to provide time for Tatas to appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Village revenue officer arrested on graft charges in AP

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday evening arrested a village revenue officer in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer, officials said. ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police T Ka...

GST Council fixes 28 pc uniform tax rate for lottery

The GST Council on Wednesday fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 percent on both state and private lottery. Briefing reporters after the 38th meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for the lottery will co...

India's claim about decline in population of minorities in Pak 'incorrect': FO

Pakistan on Wednesday once again rejected the allegations of persecution of its minorities and said Indias claim that the population of Hindus in the Muslim-majority country has drastically declined was incorrect. Pakistan categorically rej...

From Instagram to TikTok: Indians wage online battle against citizenship law

As protests rage across Indian universities against a new citizenship law, students have taken to social media to wage battle online and teach people how to organize demonstrations.Instagram is popular with some because it can be used to sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019