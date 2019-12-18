Left Menu
National Strategy for implementation of AfCFTA in Guinea to be examined

It will serve as a presentation framework for discussion and validation of the National Strategy for the Implementation of the AfCFTA in Guinea.

This Strategy document will also propose a framework for monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the AfCFTA at the national level, in accordance with the content of the Agreement, through the AfCFTA National Committee (AfCFTA-NC) for Guinea. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The key players in the economy of Guinea will examine the National Strategy for the Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This will take place during a validation workshop organised by the Ministry of Commerce of Guinea in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the International Trade Centre and the African Union Commission, on December 18 and 19, in Conakry.

This meeting, which will last two days, is part of a technical assistance project aimed at deepening trade integration through the effective implementation of the AfCFTA, led by the ECA, in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Trade Centre, with financial support from the European Union (EU). It will serve as a presentation framework for discussion and validation of the National Strategy for the Implementation of the AfCFTA in Guinea.

The elaboration of this Strategy will start with a detailed examination of the macroeconomic and commercial profile of the country and the institutional and regulatory framework on one hand, and an identification of the potential opportunities and risks linked to the implementation of the AfCFTA, on the other hand, leading to an action plan which should result in the successful implementation of the Agreement. This Strategy document will also propose a framework for monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the AfCFTA at the national level, in accordance with the content of the Agreement, through the AfCFTA National Committee (AfCFTA-NC) for Guinea.

Its implementation should contribute to the achievement of the following strategic objectives:

- a better appropriation of the content of the AfCFTA by all the actors,

- the rationalization of the promotion and support system for foreign trade and the strengthening of the reference framework for public policies,

- the reduction in transaction costs associated with trade and trade facilitation,

- the improvement of the business environment and the development and implementation of aggressive sectoral strategies in the area of intra-regional trade,

- the upgrading of producers (in particular SMEs/SMIs and farmers) and products, and

- the promotion of the participation of women and the informal sector in cross-border trade.

This validation workshop will see the participation of public and private sector stakeholders in Guinea and experts from the ECA, the International Trade Centre and the AUC.

