Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for flat open after record run; FedEx sinks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 19:49 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street set for flat open after record run; FedEx sinks

U.S. stocks were set to open flat on Wednesday as Wall Street's record-setting rally ran out of steam, while FedEx eyed its worst day since September after cutting its annual profit forecast for the second time this year.

The U.S. parcel delivery company fell 7.2% premarket after it lowered its fiscal 2020 profit forecast on heavy expenses, slowing global trade and the fallout from its breakup with Amazon.com Inc. A Wall Street rally spurred by hopes of an initial U.S.-China trade deal last week propelled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record closing levels for four straight sessions.

If the benchmark index ends higher on Wednesday, it will be its longest streak of record closes since January 2018. The index has gained over 27% so far this year, rising in all but two months as investors cheered three interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and progress in trade relations between Washington and Beijing.

"The market hitting new record highs on a daily basis is largely based on some of the good macro news that we've had over the past several weeks, indicating that a soft patch seems to have abated," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. But the gains appeared to lose some momentum on Wednesday as investors craved more details about the trade deal announced on Friday.

Another risk factor is an almost certain impeachment of President Donald Trump after a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives planned for later in the day. "The impeachment process may lean slightly on the market, but the bulls remain fully in charge," Cardillo said.

At 9:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.07%. Trading volumes are expected to decline in the run-up to the Christmas holiday period.

In results-driven moves, General Mills Inc rose 2.1% as strong demand for the Lucky Charms maker's pet foods helped it beat quarterly profit estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Pelosi calls Trump threat to U.S. as House moves toward Trump impeachment vote

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump an ongoing threat to American democracy as the bitterly divided chamber engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing the Republican pre...

You have to ask Virat why is he so animated: Kieron Pollard

After losing the second ODI of three-match series against India by 107 runs, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday made a cheeky remark, saying people need to ask Virat Kohli as to why he is so animated on the field. Pollard had d...

US STOCKS-Wall Street extends record-setting rally; FedEx drops

The SP 500 and Nasdaq inched to all-time highs on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as investors optimism about the global economy remained strong, while a steep drop in FedEx shares limited further gains.All three major indexes wer...

Village revenue officer arrested on graft charges in AP

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday evening arrested a village revenue officer in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer, officials said. ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police T Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019