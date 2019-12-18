Left Menu
NMDC gets Mines Bureau approval for increasing production at Kumaraswamy mines

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 18-12-2019 20:02 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:02 IST
State-owned NMDC on Wednesday said the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) has approved its proposal to increase production at Kumaraswamy mines in Karnataka to 10 MTPA. The approval comes a day after the Chhattisgarh government extended leases of NMDC's four mines by another 20 years to avoid interruptions in iron ore supply to the steel sector.

Terming it as 'another boost', NMDC Chairman and Managing Director N Baijendra Kumar tweeted, "Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) approves the Modified Mining Plan of Kumaraswamy mines of NMDC from 7 MTPA to 10 MTPA. Effective in FY21 and FY22." Kumaraswamy mines is part of Donimalai mining complex in Bellari district of Karnataka.

At present, NMDC has approval for 7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) production at the mine. "We have cleared the first level. The final approval Environmental Clearance will be given by the Ministry of Mines," an official said.

