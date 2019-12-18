Left Menu
Smart Acquires DSP LiquidM

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:23 IST
Smart Acquires DSP LiquidM

Smart AdServer, the leading independent ad monetization platform, today announces its acquisition of LiquidM, the Bertelsmann-owned, global Demand Side Platform (DSP) based in Berlin. LiquidM's technology will be integrated into Smart's technology stack to offer digital advertisers, agencies and trading desks enhanced access to premium publishers' inventory across all major supply sources.

"Our industry currently faces a crisis of value erosion that puts increasing pressure on the entire programmatic ecosystem. Buyers seek transparency, accountability and more value from their media investments while publishers yearn to better monetize their core assets, including audience and 1st party data," says Arnaud Créput, CEO of Smart AdServer. "LiquidM's proven record in innovation will boost Smart's commitment to creating Value Path Optimization emphasizing full transactional transparency. This will enable conflict-free, premium value and low-fee buying so both advertisers and publishers can flourish in a shared-interest approach."

LiquidM's mature technology will accelerate Smart's product development to better serve the needs of publishers and advertisers contending with strategic shifts in the market.

By providing deal management, audience discovery, and data activation & control, Smart will build the advertising and data safe-haven for publishers and advertisers to grow their programmatic advertising businesses with consumer privacy as the cornerstone of the platform.

"We are very pleased to join Smart," saidPhilipp Simon and Thomas Hille, Managing Directors of LiquidM. "They are an ideal partner to grow our business given their premium publisher clients and their strong global footprint. We look forward to enlisting in Smart's mission to bring even greater value to both advertisers and publishers."

About Smart AdServer

Smart is the leading independent ad monetization platform built for premium publishers to serve demanding buyers. Our fully transparent platform and shared-interest business approach enables premium publishers and brands to get their fair share of ad value at every opportunity, on their terms. Publishers can act with certainty and have the control of all the variables for the right blend of transaction models, channels and formats while activating the right audience data for value path optimization. Smart works directly with more than 1,000 publishers worldwide including Financial Times, Groupe Marie Claire, TracFone, Le Figaro, Leboncoin, Altice Media Publicité, and IMGUR to deliver display, video, native, and rich-media ads to over 50,000 sites and apps. Smart operates 12 offices worldwide and leads the charge in building a transparent ecosystem based on quality.

About LiquidM

LiquidM is a globally operating self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP).

We empower agencies, advertisers, and trading desks to achieve their marketing objectives using the power and efficiency of programmatic advertising. Our full-stack Demand Side Platform is packed with comprehensive campaign management features. The clean-cut intuitive UI takes campaign management on a whole new level and makes it easy to set, scale and optimize, and edit advertising campaigns. Reach, engage and convert your target audience at minimal costs already today. Founded in Berlin in 2013, LiquidM is one of the first DSPs on the market with extensive expertise in mobile advertising (a more technically complex environment than desktop).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056918/Smart_AdServer_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056917/LiquidM_Logo.jpg

Press Contact:

Smart Adserver:
Marieke Buis
Global PR Manager
Email: mbuis@smartadserver.com

