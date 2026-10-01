Finland police investigate suspected intrusions into parliament members' homes
Finnish police said on Thursday they have launched a preliminary investigation into a series of suspected intrusions at the homes of members of parliament.
Finnish police said on Thursday they have launched a preliminary investigation into a series of suspected intrusions at the homes of members of parliament.
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