Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB loses UK High Court appeal in USD 45-million deceit claim

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:43 IST
PNB loses UK High Court appeal in USD 45-million deceit claim

The British subsidiary of Punjab National Bank (PNB) has lost its UK High Court appeal in a USD 45-million deceit claim against seven individuals and two companies, based in India and the US. The issue in contention was whether the High Court of England and Wales should accept jurisdiction to try the claim by London-based Punjab National Bank International Limited’s (PNBIL), involving eight loans it made between March 2011 and December 2014 for oil re-refining and wind energy generating projects in the US.

Sir Geoffrey Vos, Chancellor of the High Court, heard the appeal earlier this month against a previous decision against PNBIL by Chief Master Matthew Marsh. "The appeal as a whole against the Chief Master’s order of 1st March 2019 must be dismissed,” Judge Vos concluded in his ruling on Tuesday.

UK-based law firm Zaiwalla & Co represented eight of the defendants against PNBILRavi Srinivasan, Trishe Resources INC (USA), Vathsala Ranganathan, Pesco Beam Environmental Solutions INC (USA), Pesco Beam Environmental Solutions Private Limited, Anantharaman Shankar, Luke Staengl and Anantharam Subramamium. "PNB has now lost twice in this case i.e. first before Chief Master Marsh and now before Sir Geoffrey Vos, Chancellor of the High Court. In both instances, the court found that PNB had failed in its duty to make full and frank disclosure,” said Kartik Mittal, Partner at Zaiwalla & Co.

PNBIL also faces a costs order of around GBP 215,000 towards the cost of the appeal. It has, however, indicated to the court that it plans to pursue the case further and apply for permission to appeal against the latest order in the UK Court of Appeal. "PNB has indicated to the court that it intends to apply for permission to appeal to the Court of Appeal. As this would be a second appeal, the test for granting permission to appeal is stringent," Mittal said.

"Permission to appeal will only be granted by the Court of Appeal if PNB can show that its appeal would have real prospects of success and it raises an important point of principle or practice,” he said. "Our clients feel vindicated in their belief that these allegations have no basis in reality," added Rohit Ralleigh, Senior Solicitor at Zaiwalla & Co. involved with the case.

All the defendants, except one based in the US, are resident in India. PNB International Ltd had claimed that it had been misled and defrauded by the actions of the defendants following the granting of loans amounting to USD 45 million to companies in the US and India controlled by the individual defendants. The bank also alleged that money had been siphoned off and payments due had not been made under the loan facilities and guarantees.

In its appeal in the commercial court division of the High Court in London, the bank was represented by law firm Gunnercooke LLP. PNBIL is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in India, which started its UK operations in 2007 and operates through seven branches around the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

French designs on dominance of Peugeot-Fiat rest on Tavares

Billed as a merger of equals, PSAs 50 billion tie-up with Fiat Chrysler FCA gives the Peugeot owner one potentially big advantage, its own boss will be firmly behind the new wheel.But the position of Portuguese car fanatic Carlos Tavares, w...

Chandrasekaran writes to Tata employees; asks them to focus on biz, stakeholders' welfare

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday asked all group employees to stay focused on their businesses and welfare of stakeholders in wake of the NCLAT order that raised issue of his appointment as Executive Chairman of the company....

ANALYSIS-Boeing 737 MAX freeze divides suppliers into haves and have-nots

Boeing Cos decision to suspend aerospaces biggest production line exposes contrasts in the U.S.-dominated 737 MAX supply chain, severely straining some niche machine shops while giving engine giants time to iron out their own wrinkles. The ...

Surgeons at Delhi hospital remove 'largest' chest tumor with robotic surgery

Surgeons at a city hospital have performed a minimally invasive robotic surgery to remove what they claim to be the largest thoracic tumour to ever be recorded. Lakopo Molotii, a 54-year-old native of Tuvalu, a country in the South Pacific,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019