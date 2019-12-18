Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares tick lower, but defensive buying caps losses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:48 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares tick lower, but defensive buying caps losses
Image Credit: Flickr

European shares inched lower on Wednesday on worries over a potentially hard Brexit, while gains in defensive sectors capped losses. Most regional bourses hovered around lows touched on Tuesday, when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a new trade deal over Britain's exit from the European Union.

While a resounding conservative election victory in Britain and a de-escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions had spurred stocks to record highs earlier this week, fears of a no-deal Brexit saw investors adopting a more defensive stance. "What we are trying to balance out here is the possibility of a hard Brexit versus an extended version of a soft Brexit. That is the question the markets are really asking themselves right now," said Aneeka Gupta, associate director of research at WisdomTree.

"The fact that Johnson wants to exit and there will be no extension period, investors are now pricing in a no-deal Brexit going back in the horizon." The main STOXX 600 index was 0.13% lower for the day. The automobile makers' sub-index served as the worst performer, with Continental AG and Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA leading losses.

Domestically focused UK stocks slightly extended Tuesday's losses, which had been their worst day in more than two months. Swedish cash handling company Loomis was the worst performer on the STOXX 600 after German competition authorities prohibited the firm from acquiring German cash handler Ziemann.

German stocks dropped about 0.5%, despite a survey showing that the country's business morale rose more than expected in December to hit a six-month high. On the other hand, defensive sectors such as consumer goods led gains. Oil and gas stocks were also higher on strength in oil prices.

Export-reliant blue-chip stocks in Britain rose on the back of a weaker pound, which has shed most of its gains made since Johnson's election victory last week. Shares in Volvo AB gained 3.6% after Japan's Isuzu Motors agreed to buy Volvo's UD Trucks business and tie up with Volvo to cut costs and develop electric and self-driving technologies.

Volvo was one of the best performers on the STOXX 600. Data showed that inflation in the Eurozone accelerated as expected in November, thanks to a rise in food prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it is confident U.S. Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment

The White House said on Wednesday it was confident the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Today marks the culm...

FOREX-Dollar barely flinches after Trump impeachment, Aussie jumps on solid jobs data

The dollar took in stride the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday while its Australian counterpart rallied after a surprise fall in the countrys unemployment rate.The British pound remained under pressure on renewed fears...

Shifting balances of power triggering new and dangerous risks: UN chief

Shifting balances of power are triggering new and dangerous risks, the UN chief told the Italian Senate in Rome on Wednesday, pointing to the need for more coordinated international responses, focused on solutions.Against the backdrop of as...

Attempt was made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for country's President: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that attempts were made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for the post of countrys President. Addressing an event here, Thackeray said that when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019